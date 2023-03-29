The League of Legends Patch 13.7 Preview is here courtesy of Lead Designer Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison.

League of Legends Patch 13.7 Preview

Riot Phroxzon shared the preview via Twitter, pointing out Azir’s W max path and “putting more power budget into his sustained damage outputs over poke.” Veigar’s changes, meanwhile, are to discourage players toplay him in the bot lane position. Other notable changes include nerfing Thresh’s CC chain, adjustments to Kha’Zix, and the Death’s Dance (partial) rework.

Champion Buffs

Azir – Riot Phroxzon: “Q stab range reduction is to make it so that you should be able to better sync up Q and W ranged, so there isn’t a weird pathing desync”

Base Stats Base armor increased 19 >>> 22 Attack speed per level increased 5% >>> 6%

P – Shurima’s Legacy buffs: Duration increased 30 >>> 45 seconds Summon range increased 500 >>> 700

Q – Conquering Sands nerfs: Mana cost increased 65/70/75/80/85 >>> 70/80/90/100/110 Stab range reduced 370 >>> 325

W – Arise! adjustments: Mana cost reduced 40 flat >>> 40/35/30/25/20 Damage adjusted 0-110 (based on level) (+50/60/70/80/90) >>> 0-92 (based on level) (+50/67/84/101/118)



Katarina

P – Voracity Sinister Steel dagger AP ratio increased 65/75/85/95% >>> 70/80/90/100% (based on level 1/6/11/16)

R – Death Lotus bAD ratio adjusted 18% bAD (+30% bAD per 100% bonus attack speed) >>> 16% bAD (+50% bAD per 100% bonus attack speed)



Kalista

Base Stats AD per level increased 3.5 >>> 3.75

P – Martial Poise Oathsworn Bond ceremony shortened 13 >>> 9 seconds



Graves

P – New Destiny Bonus physical damage critical strike chance ratio increased 20% >>> 30%

R – Collateral Damage Cooldown reduced 120/90/60 >>> 100/ 80/60 seconds



Alistar

Base Stats Base armor increased 44 >>> 47 Base HP increased 670 >>> 685



Yasuo

P – Way of the Wanderer Resolve shield increased 100-475 >>> 100-575 (based on level, backloaded)

E Passive – Sweeping Blade: Ride the Wind buffs Maximum stacks increased 2 >>> 4 Bonus damage per stack adjusted 25% base damage >>> 15-25% (based on champion level) total damage



Champion Nerfs

Annie

E – Molten Shield nerfs: Cooldown increased 12/11/10/9/8 >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds Shield reduced 60/100/140/180/220 >>> 60/95/130/165/200



Rammus

W – Defensive Ball Curl Armor ratio reduced 40/55/70/85/100% >>> 40/50/60/70/80%



Veigar

Q – Baleful Strike AP ratio adjusted 60% >>> 45/50/55/60/65%

W – Dark Matter AP ratio adjusted 100% >>> 70/80/90/100/110%

R – Primordial Burst AP ratio reduced 75% >>> 65/70/75%



Olaf

P – Berserker Rage Max attack speed reduced 60-100% >>> 50-100% (based on level)

Q – Undertow Damage reduced 70/120/170/220/270 >>> 65/115/165/215/265



Sejuani

P – Fury of the North – Icebreaker Elite monster damage cap 300 >>> 250

Q – Arctic Assault Cooldown increased 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 >>> 19/17.5/16/14.5/13 seconds

R – Glacial Prison Cooldown increased 120/100/80 >>> 130/110/90 seconds



Vi

Q – Vault Breaker Damage adjusted 55/80/105/130/155 (+70% bAD) >>> 45/70/95/120/145 (+80% bAD)

E – Relentless Force Damage adjusted 10/30/50/70/90 (+110% AD) (+90% AP) >>> 0/15/30/45/60 (+120% AD) (+100% AP)



Wukong

Base Stats Base AD reduced 68 >>> 66

W – Warrior Trickster Cooldown increased 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 >>> 22/20/18/16/14

E – Nimbus Strike Bonus attack speed reduced 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 35/40/45/50/55%



Lee Sin

Base Stats Base AD reduced 68 >>> 66 Base armor reduced 36 >>> 34



Thresh

Q – Death Sentence Cooldown refund on hit reduced 3 >>> 2 seconds



Zeri

Base Stats HP per level reduced 115 >>> 110

P – Living Battery Shield steal reduced 60% >>> 50%

R – Lightning Crash bAD ratio reduced 100% >>> 85%



Champion Adjustments

Kha’Zix

Not isolated range reduced 425 >>> 375 between allies

W-Evolved – Evolved Spike Racks nerfs: Slow reduced 60% >>> 40% Isolated slow reduced 90% >>> 75%

R – Void Assault recast duration increased 10 >>> 12 seconds

System Buffs

Death’s Dance

AD reduced 65 >>> 55

Armor reduced 50 >>> 45

AH increased 0 >>> 15

Build path changed: Pickaxe + Pickaxe + Chain Vest >>> Pickaxe + Chain Vest + Caufield’s Warhammer

Abyssal Mask

HP increased 500 >>> 550

Grievous Wounds

Oblivion Orb, Morellonomicon, Chemtech Putrifier, Executioner’s Calling, Mortal Reminder, Chempunk Chainsword now all apply Grievous Wounds to targets where the damage would be completely blocked by a shield. Invulnerable targets will still not have Grievous Wounds applied.

System Nerfs

Catalyst of Aeons

HP increased 225 >>> 300

Cost increased 1100 >>> 1300

League of Legends Patch 13.7 is expected to hit live servers on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023 as per the League of Legends Patch Schedule. This update also comes with the new Cats vs Dogs skins in celebration of April Fools 2023.