League of Legends Patch 13.9 is here, bringing the sneakier Neeko miscope update and Kayle rework! Read the League of Legends Patch1 3.9 Notes here.

League of Legends Patch 13.9 Notes

Neeko Midscope Update

Passive – Inherent Glamour

When Neeko is near a non-epic monster, minion, trap, ward, or plant for two seconds she stores their Sho’Ma. Neeko can click on her bar to become that unit. Click on Neeko’s face to return to Neeko. Click on the little “X” to clear out Neeko’s current Sho’Ma. Only one unit can be stored at a time.

Disguise no longer breaks on taking damage, only when the disguised self would have died or when you are crowd controlled.

REMOVED: Neeko no longer inherits base attack speed/move speed from disguised target if that stat is higher than hers.

Q – Blooming Burst

Secondary/Tertiary Pop Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 (+20% AP) >>> 35/60/85/110/135 (+25% AP)

Area of Effect Size: 225 >>> 250 (Note: Max range E snares should always be hittable with Q now)

NEW: Q now deals 30/40/50/60/70 bonus damage to monsters

NEW: Casting Q beyond its maximum range will now cast the ability at maximum range instead of having Neeko walk into position to throw it.

W – Shapesplitter

NEW: After casting Neeko can reactivate to send the clone to a new location

NEW: Clone now plays animations and sounds of Q/E/Dance/Joke/Taunt/Recall/Laugh and survives for their duration

Empowered Attacks deal 50 bonus damage to monsters

Neeko’s clone spawns 100 units in front of her >>> Neeko’s clone spawns directly on top of her

E – Tanglebarbs

Magic Damage: 80/115/150/185/220 (+60% AP) >>> 70/105/140/175/210 (+65% AP)

R – Pop Blossom

After channeling for 1.25 seconds, Neeko jumps into the air, knocking up all nearby enemies for 0.6 seconds. Neeko then crashes to the ground with all knocked up enemies, dealing magic damage to them and stunning them for 0.75 seconds.

Cooldown: 90 seconds >>> 120/105/90 seconds

Magic Damage: 200/425/650 (+130% AP) >>> 150/350/550 (+100% AP)

REMOVED: Neeko no longer gains a shield when channeling her R

Champion Changes

Aatrox

Passive – Deathbringer Stance Bonus Physical Damage: 4-10% (based on level) of target’s maximum health >>> 4-12% (based on level) of target’s maximum health

R – World Ender Bonus Movement Speed: 50/65/80% >>> 60/80/100%



Amumu

W – Despair Flat Magic Damage per Seconds: 12/16/20/24/28 >>> 20 at all ranks Percent Health Magic Damage per Second: 1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6% >>> 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2%



Bel’Veth

Base Stats Attack Damage Growth: 1.7 >>> 1.5

Q – Void Surge Monster Damage Modification: 120% >>> 140%



Jinx

Base Stats Attack Damage Growth: 3.4 >>> 3.15



Kayle

E – Starfire Spellblade On-Hit AP Ratio: 25% AP >>> 20% AP Passive (Divine Ascent) Wave Damage: 15/20/25/30/35 (based on E rank) >>> 20-41 (based on champion level, levels 11-18)

R – Divine Judgment Cast Time: 1.5 seconds >>> 0.5 seconds Area of Effect Radius: 525 >>> 675/675/775 REMOVED: Kayle no longer lowers her range when casting ult on herself Invulnerability Duration: 2/2.5/3 >>> 2.5 Time Delay until Sword Falls: 1.5 >>> 2.5 Magic Damage: 200/350/500 (+100% bonus AD)(+80% AP) >>> 200/300/400 (+100% bonus AD)(+70% AP)



Sion

Passive – Glory in Death Health Decay: 2-19 (1 health per level) >>> 2.3-24.4 (1.3 per level)



Swain

Q – Death’s Hand Magic Damage: 60/80/100/120/140 (+38% AP) >>> 65/85/105/125/145 (+40% AP) Bonus Damage per Bolt: 12/22/32/42/52 (+8% AP) >>> 15/25/35/45/55 (+10 % AP) Maximum Magic Damage: 108/168/228/288/348 (+70% AP) >>> 125/185/245/305/365 (+80% AP)



Taliyah

R – Weaver’s Wall Cast Lockout: whenever Taliyah takes or deals damage >>> whenever Taliyah takes damage



Trundle

Base Stats Base Attack Speed: 0.6 >>> 0.67 Base Mana: 281 >>> 340



Volibear

W – Frenzied Maul Physical Damage: 5/30/55/80/105 (+100% AD) (+ 5% bonus health) >>> 5/30/55/80/105 (+100% AD) (+ 6% bonus health) Heal Ratio Based on Missing Health: 7/8.5/10/11.5/13% >>> 8/10/12/14/16%



Item Changes

Lich Bane

Ability Power – 75 >>> 85

Expanded Emote Wheel

” It’s finally happened… Emotes have been updated! They will now feature a new 9 slot wheel for all your favorites. Now you have space for EVEN. MORE. BEES. Reactions like first blood and ace have moved to a new page you can access through the navigation above the wheel. Search has also come to the emote collection, so finding new and old favorites by name is a breeze!”

ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

Corki: 95% Damage Taken >>> 90% Damage Taken

Ezreal: 95% Damage Dealt >>> 100% Damage Dealt

Karma: 100% Damage Dealt >>> 105% Damage Dealt

Tristana: 100% Damage Dealt >>> 105% Damage Dealt

Zilean: 95% Damage Taken >>> 90% Damage Taken

Nerfs

Akali: 110% Damage Dealt >>> 105% Damage Dealt

Ornn: 105% Damage Taken >>> 110% Damage Taken

Qiyana: 115% Damage Dealt >>> 110% Damage Dealt

Veigar: 105% Damage Taken >>> 110% Damage Taken 95% Damage Dealt >>> 90% Damage Dealt



Behavioral Systems

In-Game Reporting

Player Reports: You can now create and update reports during the course of the match. You can also update your report in the post-game screen if you have a change of heart or notice something new.

Mute Updates

We’ve consolidated your mute options into a new panel that can be accessed through the scoreboard just below the report button.

Mute All and Self Mute

We’ve added mute-all and self-mute controls, now located next to your own champion portrait and summoner spells.

Bug Fixes and QoL Changes

There are a lot of bug fixes going live on League of Legends Patch 13.9. They can be viewed on the complete League of Legends Patch 13.9 Notes.

New Skins

The Inkshadow skins go live this patch! Inkshadow Aurelion Sol, Kai’Sa, Master Yi, Udyr, Volibear, Yasuo, and Yone (+Prestige) are all available May 3, 8:00PM UTC.