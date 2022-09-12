League of Legends Worlds 2022: Meet the 12 Play-In Teams!

Worlds 2022 Play-In Teams

These are the 12 teams that will compete in the Play-In stage of the League of Legends 2022 World Championship.

Evil Geniuses

Top: Jeong “Impact” Eon-yeong

Jungle: Kacper “Inspired” Słoma

Mid: Joseph “Jojopyun” Pyun

Bot: Muhammed Hasan “Kaori” Şentürk

Support: Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme

As the LCS 3rd seed, Evil Geniuses will begin from the playoffs. In the press conference after the 100 Thieves match, the EG coaching staff said that their Academy bot laner Kaori will be playing in Worlds 2022 in place of Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki.

Fnatic

Top: Martin “Wunder” Hansen

Jungle: Iván “Razork” Martín

Mid: Marek “Humanoid” Brázda

Bot: Elias “Upset” Lipp

Support: Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov

Fnatic’s presence in Worlds is a constant, and after last year’s controversy causing Upset to be unable to play, he’s back to silence the doubters. The LEC team bowed out in the Group Stage last Worlds. This time, they begin Worlds 2022 in the Play-In stage.

MAD Lions

Top: İrfan Berk “Armut” Tükek

Jungle: Javier “Elyoya” Prades

Mid: Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer

Bot: Willam “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen

Support: Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser

Due to the changes in competitive ruling, the LEC were able to send 4 representatives this year instead of the normal 3. MAD Lions is the region’s 4th seed. This org is no stranger to the international stage – last year they reached quarterfinals before being eliminated by DAMWON Gaming.

DRX

Top: Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon

Jungle: Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon

Mid: Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo

Bot: Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu

Support: Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee

DRX qualified after going through the LCK Regional Finals. With World Champion BeryL as a stalwart member of the squad alongside many names that fans of good League of Legends are surely familiar with, DRX is a force to be reckoned with.

Royal Never Give Up

Top: Chen “Breathe” Chen

Jungle: Yan “Wei” Yang-Wei

Mid: Li “Xiaohu” Yuan-Hao

Bot: Chen “GALA” Wei

Support: Shi “Ming” Sen-Ming

Chinese team RNG is fresh from an international win. After winning their third Mid-Season Invitational earlier this year, the org and its mainstay players are now looking for their first World Championship. Like DRX, RNG also qualified after going through the LPL Regional finals.

DetonatioN FocusMe

Top: Shunsuke “Evi” Murase

Jungle: Moon “Steal” Geon-yeong

Mid: Lee “Yaharong” Chan-ji

Bot: Yuta “Yutapon” Sugiura

Support: Lee “Harp” Ji-yoong

Support: Kazuta “Kazu” Suzuki

DFM has been dominating the Japanese region for quite some time now but are yet to produce results internationally. The LJL team frequently make Group Stage exits during Worlds and MSI. DFM finished the 2022 regular season with a 19-2 scoreline, alongside Sengoku Gaming who they swept 3-0 during the grand final.

LOUD

Top: Leonardo “Robo” Souza

Jungle: Park “Croc” Jong-hoon

Mid: Thiago “TinOwns” Sartori

Bot: Diego “Brance” Amaral

Support: Denilson Oliveira “Ceos” Gonçalves

Brazilian team LOUD is a new addition to the CBLOL. Their League team was established only in 2020, and Worlds 2022 is their international debut.

Chiefs Esports Club

Top: Kim “Topoon” Ji-hoon

Jungle: Park “Arthur” Mi-reu

Mid: James “Tally” Shute

Bot: Quin “Raes” Korebrits

Support: Ryan Gregory “Aladoric” Richardson

CFO dominated the LCO last split, finishing the group stage at 21-0 and only losing 4 games total, all to Pentanet.GG. This dominating performance has been a pattern for them in the Oceania region for a whole year, but can they bring their success to the international stage?

Beyond Gaming

Top: Liao “Likai” Li-kai

Jungle: Huang “Husha” Zi-wei

Mid: Lu “Minji” Po-weo

Bot: Tsuo “Wako” Wei-yang

Support: Wu “Kino” Hsin-jung

Beyond Gaming is the 2nd seed of the PCS. After winning most of their playoffs matches, the ultimately fell twice to the eventual regional champions CTBC Flying Oyster, resulting in their seeding.

Isurus

Top: Kang “ADD” Geon-mo

Jungle: Jesús “Grell” Loya

Mid: Édgar Ali “Seiya” Bracamontes Munguía

Bot: Omar André “Gavotto” Gavotto Félix

Support: Son “Jelly” Ho-gyeong

Isurus hails from the Latin American league LLA. This isn’t their first foray into the international stage, as during 2019 they attended both MSI and Worlds.

İstanbul Wildcats

Top: Soner “StarScreen” Kaya

Jungle: Hakan Mert “Ferret” Çakmak

Mid: Tolga “Serin” Ölmez

Bot: Anıl “HolyPhoenix” Işık

Support: Berk “Farfetch” Badur

The Wildcats are coming to Worlds after placing first in the regular season and sweeping two teams during the playoffs. This is their second international foray this year after competing in the MSI. Unfortunately, they were not able to make it out of the group stage then.

Saigon Buffalo

Top: Lâm Huỳnh Gia “Hasmed” Huy

Jungle: Trần “BeanJ” Văn Chính

Mid: Bùi Hải “Froggy” Minh

Bot: Nguyễn Văn “Shogun” Huy

Support: Đinh “Taki” Anh Tài

Saigon Buffalo is the VCS 2nd seed. This is the return of Vietnamese teams to Worlds after a few years of being unable to attend due to COVID restrictions. The Buffalos also attended the MSI earlier this year, placing 6th after a Rumble Stage exit.

For more League of Legends news, click here.