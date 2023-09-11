Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be entering his 21st season in the NBA and the lifetime Nike athlete just recently announced his 21st signature sneaker model with the footwear giant. Following a similar cadence to some of their previous releases, Nike will be re-releasing one of James' most unique and recognizable sneakers. Follow our Sneakers news for more upcoming release and breaking content!

The Nike Zoom LeBron 4 first released in 2006 and was unlike any basketball sneaker on the market during the time. The futuristic build and sleek design of the shoe was groundbreaking in terms of pushing the envelope of style. It was also the first LeBron James sneaker to feature a full-length Air Zoom unit in the sole and remains a coveted pair for any fan of his sneaker line. Sneakerheads and hoopers will be given a chance to grab this pair once again in a “Blackout” version, just in time for the holiday season.

Official Photos of the Nike LeBron 4 “Anthracite” (2023) 🏴 https://t.co/CjOZz163qK pic.twitter.com/In1wVylfnD — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) September 8, 2023

The shoe is made of a Nike foamposite upper for maximum stability and flexibility throughout the shoe. The second layer features a soft sock liner that molds to the foot and makes these an extremely comfortable shoe. Nike logos are seen along the outsoles and heel of the shoe, with the classic LJ23 logo on the front part of the tongue. To this day, fans remember when LeBron James wore these in 2006 when playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A nice additional detail to the shoe is the date “10/06/04” written on the inside of the shoe, which is LeBron's son Bronny James‘ birthdate. It's an ode to Bronny as his first child and a great touch to the shoes James was rocking in the league when his son was born.

Bronny James' birthday (10/6/04) is featured inside the tongue of the upcoming LeBron 4 "Blackout" Retro. Arriving Holiday 2023 for $240 🖤 pic.twitter.com/3QEnmd1l3i — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) September 9, 2023

While no official confirmation has been given on a release, these are expected to come out during the 2023 Holiday season, most likely some time in December. They'll run a steeper price tag of $240, but it's expected with the amount of technology that goes into a shoe like this. They should be releasing alongside the rumored Nike Kobe 4 “Black Mamba”, so be on the lookout for a number of releases around Christmas time.

Will you be grabbing a pair of these?