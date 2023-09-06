Bronny James is set to start his first year for USC basketball, but one NBA scout is already predicting where he'll end up in the NBA.

Though the Los Angeles Lakers are not guaranteed a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the NBA scout expects that the Lakers will select Bronny if they end up with one.

The scout told HoopsHype, “If the Lakers get a pick, they won’t pass on him. He’s a decent player. He’s better than some guys who may get picked ahead of him. He’s solid, not spectacular. He knows how to play. He can handle the ball well enough. If you leave him alone, he’ll drill a three. He reminds me of Austin Rivers as a player, and he’s stayed in the league for over a decade,” via Jesse Cinquini of Lakers Daily.

Though Bronny has a pretty sure path to the NBA when he chooses, he still has a big year ahead with his first year at USC awaiting. After Bronny suffered a scary cardiac arrest during the summer, he has been slowly planning on making his way back to the court when he's ready.

If Bronny does head into the draft next year and join the Lakers, it will be a dream come true for LeBron James, allowing the father-son duo to play together. LeBron has already stated his wishes to keep playing until his son is in the league so they can play together, but it could actually be within a year of materializing for real.