JR Smith and LeBron James go way back. This is exactly why fans could not help but point back to LeBron and his new-found nemesis Dillon Brooks when JR took to Twitter on Monday to come out with a bold Michael Jordan take. If what some folks are thinking is correct, then this is Smith taking a savage and hilarious jab against the Memphis Grizzlies forward.

Smith responded to a tweet from SLAM asking about the best way to defend the great Michael Jordan. JR chimed in by saying that what he would do would be to “pressure and send him left:”

pressure and send him left https://t.co/gVxpndA36K — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) May 2, 2023

Naturally, most fans trolled Smith for his comment. The keyboard warriors were unforgiving as they pointed out how JR Smith would have stood no chance against the GOAT. However, there were a few users who pointed out the Dillon Brooks reference.

For those that require context, Brooks previously said that LeBron does not want to go left. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar made Brooks eat his words, though, by doing exactly what the outspoken Grizzlies said in LA’s Game 3 win over the Grizzlies. LeBron overpowered Brooks to drive to the hoop and score a couple of crucial buckets in the Lakers’ overtime win against Memphis.

If you know JR Smith, then you’d probably be thinking the same thing about the two-time NBA champ pulling a troll job on Dillon Brooks. JR and LeBron are boys, and you just know that Smith wasn’t going to let Brooks’ slander pass without firing back.