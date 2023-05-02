A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Dillon Brooks talked the talk ahead of and throughout the Memphis Grizzlies’ opening-round series against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately for the outspoken forward, he wasn’t able to walk the walk as the No. 2 seed Grizzlies suffered a heartbreaking first-round exit against the Lakers, 4-2.

The bad news for Brooks is that his lackluster performance against LeBron and the Lakers is what he’s going to be most remembered for heading into this summer. It’s going to be a very important offseason for Brooks, who is now set to enter free agency after his contract with the Grizzlies runs out at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

At this point, the prospect of Memphis signing the 6-foot-7 forward to an extension isn’t looking very good. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, “there is also a growing doubt leaguewide about the Grizzlies’ appetite to re-sign Brooks as he heads to free agency.”

For what it’s worth, Brooks produced averages of 14.3 points on 39.6 percent shooting, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, while also draining 2.0 triples per contest this season. Those numbers actually aren’t too bad. Moreover, it’s his defense that Brooks prides himself in. Then again, this was totally exposed by LeBron in the Lakers series, thereby putting to question how effective Dillon Brooks’ defense really is against top-tier competition.

Brooks poked the bear when he disrespected LeBron James with his smack talk. After failing to live up to his self-built hype, it’s very much possible that he’s now come to regret that decision.