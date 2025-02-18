LeBron James is making the most of the All-Star break to prepare for the second half of the season. After sitting out the All-Star Game due to a foot issue, James has returned to the weight room. This time, he's getting in his workout with some extra motivation, as he's training alongside his daughter, Zhuri.

James shared some workout videos on his Instagram stories, showing off his training during the All-Star break. In the clips, his daughter Zhuri joined him, doing some exercises of her own while also having fun with her father. It’s clear they’re making the most of their time together, with Zhuri enjoying the moment alongside the LA Lakers superstar.

The 40-year-old gave fans a peek into his intense workout session during the All-Star break. He was seen pushing himself in the gym while vibing to Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city, showing that he's not just focused on getting in shape, but also having fun while doing it.

The father-daughter duo had a playful moment during their workout, using the equipment to mimic a game of baseball.

The Lakers are set to kick off the second half of the 2024-25 season with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on February 19. LeBron James and his team will look to build momentum as they get back into action following the All-Star break.

LeBron James looking at the bigger picture

Although some NBA fans may have been disappointed by LeBron James' absence from the All-Star festivities, his focus on preparing for the playoffs with the Lakers is what truly matters. James knows the importance of staying in peak condition as the team pushes toward a deep postseason run.

The Los Angeles Lakers have paired one of the NBA's legendary veterans with one of its brightest young stars after trading for Luka Doncic. James, who turned 40 in December, says the move has sparked a fresh sense of “energy” as he chases his fifth NBA championship and second with the Lakers. However, he isn't making any commitments about how long he'll play alongside the 25-year-old Slovenian.

James spoke with the media ahead of the All-Star Game on Sunday. When asked if the Doncic trade would prolong his career, James refrained from committing to any definite timeline.

“We'll see what happens,” he said, via Rachel Nichols.

James, a 21-time All-Star in his 22nd NBA season, has truly achieved everything an NBA player could dream of, right up to this fall, when he and his son, Bronny James, teamed up for the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Doncic, who led the Dallas Mavericks to last year's NBA Finals, joining the Lakers, it seems more feasible for James to capture a fifth NBA title, bringing him just one championship away from Michael Jordan. However, it appears it's still too early to determine how his new superstar teammate might influence James' retirement plans.

Since adding Luka Doncic to the lineup, the Lakers have split their games, going 1–1, and currently holds a 32–20 record, placing them fifth in the Western Conference.