As LeBron James said he wasn't playing in the All-Star Game, fury sparked from everywhere, including Shannon Sharpe. He's supported the Lakers forward throughout his career. However, this was an incident that Sharpe couldn't let go of. On the Night Cap Podcast, he aired his frustrations about James' decision to not play.

“Sit out now, let Norman Powell get an All-Star Game selection, just like Giannis (Antetokounmpo),” Sharpe said. “Giannis knew he had a little slight injury, he pulled out, and now Trae Young is a 4X All-Star selection.

“That’s the problem I got. You’re right he’s earned the right, but he didn’t get in until Saturday. You know you’re not going to play, why do you block somebody else from playing?”

Sharpe points to Powell who is averaging 24.2 points on 42.8% three-point shooting. He's been the Los Angeles Clippers leading scorer on a team with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Ever since Powell joined the Clippers, he's been one of the best scorers, yet most underrated players.

The 31-23 squad is operating nicely, in part to his scoring. Still, Sharpe feels that James did guys like him dirty by not announcing his injury before.

Shannon Sharpe let Lakers' LeBron James have it about All-Star Game

For example, Sharpe gave his support to James in a Michael Jordan vs LeBron debate in December 2024. However, some of that support might change due to his latest actions. The NFL Hall of Famer explained how he feels that James made the game bigger than himself.

“You all know I’m LeBron’s biggest supporter, I’ve been that, but I whole wholeheartedly, and strenuously disagree with his decision to make this announcement the day of the All-Star game,” Sharpe said. “He knew he wasn’t going to play. Y’all think LeBron just made this decision today, really? Nobody thinks that.”

Going back to Sharpe's previous comments, Antetokounmpo knew that he wouldn't be available for the All-Star Game. The same thing goes for Anthony Davis. Both players were injured but let the NBA know, so they can have replacements. Sharpe is saying that James knew about his injury but kept it, so he can get in.

If that's the case, many people will come after him. Sharpe isn't the first, and certainly won't be the last. However, his sentiment remains valid. A guy like Powell was worthy of getting in, but wasn't able to because of a hidden injury. Who knows? The league might try and crack down on this issue in the coming years.