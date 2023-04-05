Kendall is a multi-media journalist and editor who is overly passionate about all sports (to his wife's dismay). He writes and edits for ClutchPoints as well as FantasyPros having worked in sports entertainment for over a decade. He also hosts Lay the Points Podcast, a sports gambling podcast.

The Los Angeles Lakers entered Tuesday’s contest against the Utah Jazz with a ton of momentum. They had won six of their last seven games and climbed not only into playoff positioning, but with the five seed suddenly within reach. They were just over a minute away from winning another game when it all fell apart.

The Lakers held a 124-114 lead with 1:37 left. Somehow, Los Angeles inexplicably blew the lead as the Jazz forced overtime. Rookie Ochai Agbaji nailed a quick triple, followed by Kris Dunn layup before Kelly Olynyk banked in a triple of his own. That cut the deficit to three at 124-121.

Following Anthony Davis’ second consecutive missed shot, LeBron James fouled Damian Jones, who nailed both free throws to force overtime.

The shocking blown lead left NBA fans dumbfounded online.

Like what the fuck am I actually watching Lakers — MoneyBagg Lo🤑🔥 (@LGeeeary) April 5, 2023

why tf was Rui taken out — Reaves 3:16 (@LakersBlazin) April 5, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With 1:43 remaining in regulation, the Lakers lead the Jazz 124-114… The game is now in overtime… Unacceptable. — Spencer (@SpencerHarris_) April 5, 2023

.@Lakers got my blood pressure sky high smh. — Niko Clemmons (@NBCNiko) April 5, 2023

James missed the potential buzzer beater, as the game went to overtime. In overtime, the Jazz continued their momentum as Olynyk hit a quick and-one. But the Lakers, who appeared to be wearing down, dug deep and ultimately pulled out an intense 135-133 win.

With the game tied at 133 and seconds left, James took things in his own hands. He drove past the initial defender, spun into the lane between two Jazz players and shielded the shot blocker for a tough layup.

With the win, the Lakers improved to 41-38 and are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the fifth seed. Two two teams from LA square off Wednesday night in a pivotal battle. It won’t be easy seeing it will be the second night of a back-to-back. Not to mention the Clippers have shockingly won 10 straight games in this rivalry.