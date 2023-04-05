A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers have already ruled D’Angelo Russell out for Tuesday’s clash against the Utah Jazz due to a foot injury. This is the same problem that forced him to sit out the second half of LA’s win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. It has now been deemed serious enough for him to miss Tuesday’s game against Utah.

The silver lining for the Lakers here is that the injury does not appear to be overly concerning. Ahead of the Jazz game, coach Darvin Ham provided a key update on D-Lo’s injury status moving forward, with a critical matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers coming up on Wednesday night. According to the first-year shot-caller, the team’s decision to have Russell sit out on Tuesday was “an opportunity to give (the injury) an extra day’s rest,” per Mike Trudell of SpectrumSN.

Moreover, Ham also mentioned that the Lakers intend to re-evaluate Russell’s injury ahead of the Clippers game. He did say, however, that the Lakers “look forward to having him back in the lineup pretty soon,” per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

All in all, it sounds like D’Angelo Russell is just being given a simple night off on Tuesday. The Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen too, so perhaps the fact that Utah will be shorthanded was also a factor in LA’s decision on D-Lo. Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Rudy Gay are all also unavailable for Tuesday’s clash.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In other injury news, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are expected to suit up for LA as they continue to chase the No. 6 seed in the West.