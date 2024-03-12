Two critics of NBA star LeBron James are teaming up on sports talk television. Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce is about to join Skip Bayless on the FS1 show Undisputed, per the New York Post. A deal could done as soon as this week.
Undisputed is one of the biggest shows in sports television, with Bayless debating sports topics with other guests. The guests over the years include: Shannon Sharpe, Michael Irvin and Richard Sherman. Pierce is likely to take on a regular role on the show as a contributor, per the Post. After Sharpe left the show, the format changed to more of a panel type program, rather than 1-on-1 debate.
There's a link between Pierce and Bayless, as both have spoken critically about LeBron James over the years. Bayless was a frequent critic of James, even before his days on the FS1 show. Bayless also spoke out critically about James when he was working on the ESPN show First Take with Stephen A. Smith.
Pierce had appeared a few times as a guest on Undisputed, and that seemed to lead the way to this eventual pairing. The former NBA champion worked for ESPN after his retirement but was let go from the network in 2021, per Awful Announcing. Pierce was seen in an Instagram Live video that depicted a controversial party scene. Pierce has spoken out against his firing several times since then.
Details still need to be worked out at time of writing, but it will be interesting to see these two go at it on the debate show. Undisputed panelist Richard Sherman got into legal trouble earlier this year with a DUI arrest, and it is unclear how much of a role going forward Sherman will have on the program. Pierce's hiring may be a way to fill that gap.