LeBron James was seen repping FAMU again, wearing Florida A&M-themed LeBron 7s during the Lakers Monday night game against the Magic

LeBron James once again showed love to Florida A&M by rocking Orange & Green-inspired LeBron 7's during the Lakers' victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

This display of allegiance to Florida A&M is no coincidence. In 2021, James and Nike embarked on a groundbreaking six-year partnership with the university. This collaboration marked a significant milestone for FAMU as it transitioned from the MEAC to the SWAC conference, becoming the first school to join forces with James's Nike apparel line.

As part of this partnership, Nike will provide internships to FAMU students and collaborate with the university to develop programs that offer academic support for student-athletes. One of the highlights of this collaboration is the incorporation of FAMU-inspired designs in LeBron's signature apparel. Notably, a hoodie featuring the university's logo and colors, as well as FAMU-themed sneakers like the APB x FAMU LeBron XX colorway announced in May. These designs not only showcase the synergy between LeBron and FAMU but also pay homage to the institution's rich history and culture.

The FAMU-inspired LeBron 7's, introduced earlier this year, features a green upper with orange accents, a white Nike swoosh outlined in orange with subtle black speckles, and the university's logo on the tongue, completing the tribute to Florida A&M. The version James wore on Monday were predominately black with an Orange Nike Swoosh logo and oranges outlines around the sneaker.

Hopefully, James will proudly sport more FAMU apparel soon. Also, he should make a trip up to FAMU when he finds himself in the Florida area during the season.