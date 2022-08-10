LeBron James’ son Bronny gets his own Anthony Davis via transfer of former All-Star’s son

LeBron James moved his family to Los Angeles in 2020 to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. That paid immediate dividends, as the Lakers would go on to win an NBA Championship in his first season there. But that clearly was not the only reason for making the move.

James has made it clear that he intends to one day play with his son, Bronny, in the NBA before he retires. Bronny is about to enter his senior year of high school. Bronny has already made a name for himself playing at Sierra Canyon High School, one of the elite prep schools in the country. Well, they are about to get even better.

Can confirm that four-star senior Ashton Hardaway is leaving Duncanville for Sierra Canyon (Calif.). The son of Penny Hardaway will now team up with the son of LeBron James at one of the nation’s top prep powerhouses. https://t.co/pM2W5xByXx — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) August 8, 2022

Dallas Morning News writer Shawn McFarland has confirmed that Ashton Hardaway has transferred from Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas to Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. He is a four-star recruit power forward.

Hardaway is the son of former NBA great and current Memphis University head coach Penny Hardaway. As if the team from Chatsworth needed more talent, now they get a 6′ 8” forward who averaged double figures last season. James was already playing alongside Justin Pippen, who is the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

Obviously, the more attention that James gets in high school, the more likely it is he gets drafted into the NBA. But in order for LeBron James to get his wish, he will need whatever team he is on two years from now to draft him. Assuming that’s the Lakers, it might be difficult. Los Angeles might or might not have a 1st round pick in 2024, depending on the New Orleans Pelicans.