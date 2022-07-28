LEC Summer 2022 Week 5: Taliyah, Taliyah, Taliyah

LEC Summer 2022 Week 5 saw a rise in popularity of a certain mid-jungle flex pick: Taliyah.

The Group Stage consists of a double round robin, and each team will play 18 matches. The top six teams will compete on the Playoffs, which will all be played in a best-of-5 format. After the announcement that LEC will have 4 slots in Worlds 2022, teams are eager than ever to make it to the top.

SK Gaming vs. Team BDS

Bans

SK: Senna, Yuumi, Taliyah, Lissandra, Camille

BDS: Kalista, Poppy, Sylas, Lee Sin, Hecarim

Picks

SK: Gnar, Jarvan IV, Azir, Zeri, Renata Glasc

BDS: Sejuani, Wukong, LeBlanc, Aphelios, Lulu

Summary: SK Gaming’s side laners were quick to earn themselves kills. As a trade-off, BDS claimed the early Drakes. On the third Drake, SK contested control and took a majority of Team BDS down. From this won fight, SK snowball. Their teamfight-centric composition overwhelmed Team BDS. Once SK pressed their ultimates, BDS were as good as dead. Team BDS were no longer able to defend their base after a Baron-buffed SK marched into their base.

Result: SK win in 25:23 (SK 14 – 3 BDS)

Misfits Gaming vs. Excel Esports

Bans

MSF: Kalista, Lissandra, Poppy, Lucian, Aphelios

XL: Lee Sin, Zeri, Yuumi, Jinx, Ezreal

Picks

MSF: Gwen, Viego, Sylas, Xayah, Nautilus

XL: Gangplank, Wukong, Taliyah, Samira, Renata Glasc

Summary: The game began with early action in the bot lane. Misfits’ support began roaming to other lanes, exerted pressure and earned his mid laner a kill. The early Drakes went to XL, and after a big fight in MSF’s jungle, XL got themselves more map control. A bloody teamfight around the Baron left only both top laners alive. XL then traded their Ocean Soul for the purple buff, which ended up being the correct call. XL wiped MSF and ended the game.

Result: XL win in 34:28 (MSF 10 – 19 XL)

G2 Esports vs. Astralis

Bans

G2: Poppy, Yuumi, Zeri, Pyke, Renata Glasc

AST: Senna, Seraphine, Gangplank, Lucian, Kalista

Picks

G2: Gwen, Viego, Taliyah, Draven, Tahm Kench

AST: Gnar, Wukong, Orianna, Jinx, Braum

Summary: Draven cashed in quite early, which caused Astralis to play a lot safer. With a little action, G2’s laners earned themselves a small lead. Despite playing slow, G2 were still a step ahead with 2 Rift Heralds which dealt considerable damage to Astralis’ towers. Astralis began mounting a comeback after getting a few kills and even clean acing G2 at one point. AST eventually got the Baron buff, but G2’s carries simply teleported to their base and ended the game.

Result: G2 win in 33:38 (G2 10 – 10 AST)

MAD Lions vs. Team Vitality

Bans

MAD: Renata Glasc, Gangplank, Zeri, Azir, Braum

VIT: Viego, Yuumi, Lissandra, Kalista, Jinx

Picks

MAD: Gwen, Poppy, Taliyah, Draven, Nautilus

VIT: Gnar, Wukong, Orianna, Aphelios, Tahm Kench

Summary: MAD’s sidelanes had good early execution, earning the team 2 kills at 4 minutes. Draven once again cashes out early, and Team Vitality attempted to prevent him from snowballing. Unfortunately for them, the 2v1 dive against Draven failed, and VIT’s botlane get completely shut down. At this point, MAD won every execution with a huge 6 thousand gold lead at 14 minutes. MAD simply ran over Vitality multiple times, and destroyed their base with the Baron buff.

Result: MAD win in 24:43 (MAD 19 – 2 VIT)

Fnatic vs. Rogue

Bans

FNC: Wukong, Kalista, Jarvan IV, Lucian, Senna

RGE: Zeri, Yuumi, Ezreal, Taliyah, Sylas

Picks

FNC: Gnar, Trundle, Corki, Aphelios, Nautilus

RGE: Gangplank, Poppy, Azir, Caitlyn, Renata Glasc

Summary: There was some level 1 clownery, it went to FNC’s favor but no blood was spilled. The early game was when the junglers’ shone, and a huge fight around the 2nd dragon went FNC’s way. At the cost of two players, Fnatic even got Baron. On their second Baron attempt, Fnatic got their Baron stolen away. Rogue then went and got the third Baron after an extended fight. With this Baron, Rogue took some of Fnatic’s inhibitors and even the Mountain Soul. Fnatic tried a play to stop the Baron siege but the Poppy ultimate repelled it. On the game’s 4th baron and Rogue’s third, a big fight broke out and RGE took the victory.

Result: RGE win in 46:13 (FNC 9 – 18 RGE)

Astralis vs. Team BDS

Bans

AST: Ezreal, Seraphine, Gwen, Lissandra, Taliyah

BDS: Yuumi, Poppy, Ornn, Renata Glasc, Braum

Picks

AST: Gangplank, Wukong, Vex, Zeri, Rakan

BDS: Gnar, Xin Zhao, Sylas, Aphelios, Zilean

Summary: Astralis were the first to make the play towards bot lane, but it went BDS’ way. BDS rode this momentum, and kept making play after play on the bot side. Astralis eventually found a fight that went in their favor, which opened a window for Baron. AST kept pressuring towers, and at one point BDS just crumbled at lost their Nexus.

Result: AST win in 32:33 (AST 12 – 4 BDS)

MAD Lions vs. SK Gaming

Bans

MAD: Renata Glasc, Kalista, Poppy, Ezreal, Lucian

SK: Yuumi, Gwen, Zeri, Draven, Karthus

Picks

MAD: Gangplank, Trundle, Taliyah, Jinx, Rakan

SK: Gnar, Jarvan IV, Sylas, Aphelios, Nautilus

Summary: An invade by SK Gaming rewarded them 3 kills, but MAD soon replied with a couple kills and even a Drake. MAD Lions truly felt like a unit, and played like a team. SK were quick to respond to these plays. Regrettably, this quick response wasn’t enough, and MAD took down the Baron and, soon after, the enemy Nexus.

Result: MAD win in 31:39 (MAD 17 – 10 SK)

Team Vitality vs. Misfits Gaming

Bans

VIT: Lee Sin, Wukong, Gwen, Ornn, Nautilus

MSF: Zeri, Yuumi, Gangplank, Renata Glasc, Jinx

Picks

VIT: Gnar, Trundle, Taliyah, Tahm Kench, Senna

MSF: Jax, Poppy, Sylas, Aphelios, Rakan

Summary: Misfits got themselves early kills from invades and roams. Team Vitality replied in kind, which resulted in a very fistfight-like game. Taliyah proved to be a good boon to Vitality, as she and Trundle were part of every play the team made. The mobility she has with Weaver’s Wall allowed her to roam to sidelanes and objective contests. Vitality won two fights back-to-back, first on the third Drake and another one at Baron. VIT’s Baron push caused an extended fight on MSF’s base and Vitality took the W.

Result: VIT win in 28:54 (VIT 13 – 4 MSF)

Excel Esports vs. Fnatic

Bans

XL: Twitch, Azir, Kalista, Shyvana, Nautilus

FNC: Yuumi, Zeri, Poppy, Lucian, Draven

Picks

XL: Gangplank, Trundle, Taliyah, Xayah, Rakan

FNC: Gragas, Wukong, Vex, Aphelios, Tahm Kench

Summary: XL’s mid-jungle duo were quick to get kills, the Taliyah-Trundle combo once again makes an appearance. Fnatic replied to Excel’s kills but they overchased, and the extended fight went in XL’s favor. Excel, with their lead, just kept pressing forward and taking space. They got the Hextech Soul and Baron buff. Empowered by these buffs, XL end the game.

Result: XL win in 26:40 (XL 18 – 3 FNC)

Rogue vs. G2 Esports

Bans

RGE: Zeri, Diana, Trundle, Renata Glasc, Viego

G2: Yuumi, Wukong, Poppy, Jarvan IV, Vi

Picks

RGE: Gnar, Volibear, Azir, Kalista, Sejuani

G2: Gwen, Xin Zhao, Taliyah, Aphelios, Tahm Kench

Summary: In this particularly “pacifist” game, G2 was the team to find first blood. They were stacking objectives, too. As with the previous two games, Taliyah played a big role in the game, even winning G2’s first fight around the Baron. Rogue soon found a fight of their own, but it wasn’t enough. G2 took everything: Cloud Soul, Baron Nashor, Elder Drake. The double big buffs was too much for Rogue to handle and G2 Esports get the win in just under 40 minutes.

Result: G2 win in 38:21 (RGE 5 – 17 G2)

The full schedule of games can be found on lolesports.com. For more League of Legends news, click here.