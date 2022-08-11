LEC Summer 2022 Week 7: Fnatic vs G2 Esports!
LEC Summer 2022 Week 7 features the clash between Fnatic and G2 Esports. The thing that makes it different? Neither is fighting for the top. This is also the penultimate week of LEC Summer 2022 Group Stage, which leaves only three games for each team to be played on the Superweek on Week 8.
As Week 7 began, only MAD Lions is guaranteed a playoffs slot, with the middle of the pack being only a couple games away from each other. Team BDS, however, was eliminated in Week 6 as they fall extremely behind of the other teams. Fnatic was 6-7 and G2 was 7-6 as Week 6 ended.
The Group Stage consists of a double round robin, and each team will play 18 matches. The top six teams will compete on the Playoffs, which will all be played in a best-of-5 format. After the announcement that LEC will have 4 slots in Worlds 2022, teams are eager than ever to make it to the top.
Misfits Gaming vs. Astralis
Bans
- MSF: Ornn, Wukong, Ahri, Tahm Kench, Bard
- AST: Gwen, Yuumi, Trundle, Akali, Jax
Picks
- MSF: Sejuani, Poppy, Taliyah, Sivir, Leona
- AST: Gnar, Viego, Orianna, Draven, Pyke
Result: MSF win in 29:26 (MSF 21 – 6 AST)
Team Vitality vs. Team BDS
Bans
- VIT: LeBlanc, Gwen, Sylas, Akali, Alistar
- BDS: Taliyah, Yuumi, Poppy, Azir, Ahri
Picks
- VIT: Gnar, Trundle, Swain, Sivir, Renata Glasc
- BDS: Kennen, Wukong, Qiyana, Zeri, Amumu
Result: VIT win in 24:25 (VIT 21 – 2 BDS)
Fnatic vs. SK Gaming
Bans
- FNC: Kalista, Gwen, Jarvan IV, Sylas, LeBlanc
- SK: Taliyah, Poppy, Draven, Rakan, Renata Glasc
Picks
- FNC: Ornn, Trundle, Azir, Kog’Maw, Lulu
- SK: Gnar, Wukong, Akali, Sivir, Yuumi
Result: FNC win in 24:53 (FNC 13 – 1 SK)
Excel Esports vs. G2 Esports
Bans
- XL: Gwen, Trundle, Pantheon, Rakan, Janna
- G2: Yuumi, Poppy, Wukong, Vi, Aatrox
Picks
- XL: Ornn, Viego, LeBlanc, Nilah, Taric
- G2: Sejuani, Jarvan IV, Sylas, Sivir, Lulu
Result: G2 win in 28:30 (XL 6 – 19 G2)
Rogue vs. MAD Lions
Bans
- RGE: Draven, Yuumi, Poppy, Kalista, Sivir
- MAD: Azir, Jarvan IV, Kennen, Lucian, Nilah
Picks
- RGE: Gwen, Wukong, Ahri, Ezreal, Rakan
- MAD: Sejuani, Trundle, Taliyah, Zeri, Lulu
Result: RGE win in 33:17 (RGE 11 – 3 MAD)
Astralis vs. Team Vitality
Bans
- AST: Kalista, Draven, LeBlanc, Azir, Taliyah
- VIT: Wukong, Sivir, Yuumi, Pyke, Bard
Picks
- AST: Ornn, Trundle, Sylas, Twitch, Renata Glasc
- VIT: Gnar, Jarvan IV, Akali, Zeri, Rakan
Result: AST win in 44:19 (AST 22 – 18 VIT)
Team BDS vs. Excel Esports
Bans
- BDS: Kalista, Poppy, Draven, Gangplank, Braum
- XL: Gwen, Trundle, Yuumi, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV
Picks
- BDS: Ornn, Xin Zhao, Ahri, Twitch, Renata Glasc
- XL: Gnar, Wukong, Taliyah, Sivir, Bard
Result: BDS win in 42:13 (BDS 27 – 10 XL)
Misfits Gaming vs. MAD Lions
Bans
- MSF: Draven, Kalista, Taliyah, Twisted Fate, Lissandra
- MAD: Gwen, Poppy, Sivir, LeBlanc, Akali
Picks
- MSF: Ornn, Trundle, Sylas, Twitch, Yuumi
- MAD: Aatrox, Vi, Ahri, Zeri, Rakan
Result: MSF win in 33:03 (MSF 22 – 11 MAD)
SK Gaming vs. Rogue
Bans
- SK: Azir, Wukong, Trundle, Vi, Jarvan IV
- RGE: Kalista, Gwen, Yuumi, Lucian, Ezreal
Picks
- SK: Shyvana, Poppy, LeBlanc, Vayne, Renata Glasc
- RGE: Ornn, Pantheon, Taliyah, Sivir, Ashe
Result: SK win in 31:42 (SK 9 – 2 RGE)
Fnatic vs. G2 Esports
Bans
- FNC: Ahri, Kalista, Gwen, Nautilus, Pyke
- G2: Taliyah, Poppy, Ornn, Gragas, Shyvana
Picks
- FNC: Jarvan IV, Wukong, Azir, Ezreal, Rakan
- G2: Sejuani, Pantheon, Sylas, Draven, Renata Glasc
Result: G2 win in 32:17 (FNC 9 – 24 G2)
The full schedule can be found on lolesports.com. For more League of Legends news, click right here.