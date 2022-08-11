LEC Summer 2022 Week 7: Fnatic vs G2 Esports!

LEC Summer 2022 Week 7 features the clash between Fnatic and G2 Esports. The thing that makes it different? Neither is fighting for the top. This is also the penultimate week of LEC Summer 2022 Group Stage, which leaves only three games for each team to be played on the Superweek on Week 8.

As Week 7 began, only MAD Lions is guaranteed a playoffs slot, with the middle of the pack being only a couple games away from each other. Team BDS, however, was eliminated in Week 6 as they fall extremely behind of the other teams. Fnatic was 6-7 and G2 was 7-6 as Week 6 ended.

The Group Stage consists of a double round robin, and each team will play 18 matches. The top six teams will compete on the Playoffs, which will all be played in a best-of-5 format. After the announcement that LEC will have 4 slots in Worlds 2022, teams are eager than ever to make it to the top.

Misfits Gaming vs. Astralis

Bans

MSF: Ornn, Wukong, Ahri, Tahm Kench, Bard

AST: Gwen, Yuumi, Trundle, Akali, Jax

Picks

MSF: Sejuani, Poppy, Taliyah, Sivir, Leona

AST: Gnar, Viego, Orianna, Draven, Pyke

Result: MSF win in 29:26 (MSF 21 – 6 AST)

Team Vitality vs. Team BDS

Bans

VIT: LeBlanc, Gwen, Sylas, Akali, Alistar

BDS: Taliyah, Yuumi, Poppy, Azir, Ahri

Picks

VIT: Gnar, Trundle, Swain, Sivir, Renata Glasc

BDS: Kennen, Wukong, Qiyana, Zeri, Amumu

Result: VIT win in 24:25 (VIT 21 – 2 BDS)

Fnatic vs. SK Gaming

Bans

FNC: Kalista, Gwen, Jarvan IV, Sylas, LeBlanc

SK: Taliyah, Poppy, Draven, Rakan, Renata Glasc

Picks

FNC: Ornn, Trundle, Azir, Kog’Maw, Lulu

SK: Gnar, Wukong, Akali, Sivir, Yuumi

Result: FNC win in 24:53 (FNC 13 – 1 SK)

Excel Esports vs. G2 Esports

Bans

XL: Gwen, Trundle, Pantheon, Rakan, Janna

G2: Yuumi, Poppy, Wukong, Vi, Aatrox

Picks

XL: Ornn, Viego, LeBlanc, Nilah, Taric

G2: Sejuani, Jarvan IV, Sylas, Sivir, Lulu

Result: G2 win in 28:30 (XL 6 – 19 G2)

Rogue vs. MAD Lions

Bans

RGE: Draven, Yuumi, Poppy, Kalista, Sivir

MAD: Azir, Jarvan IV, Kennen, Lucian, Nilah

Picks

RGE: Gwen, Wukong, Ahri, Ezreal, Rakan

MAD: Sejuani, Trundle, Taliyah, Zeri, Lulu

Result: RGE win in 33:17 (RGE 11 – 3 MAD)

Astralis vs. Team Vitality

Bans

AST: Kalista, Draven, LeBlanc, Azir, Taliyah

VIT: Wukong, Sivir, Yuumi, Pyke, Bard

Picks

AST: Ornn, Trundle, Sylas, Twitch, Renata Glasc

VIT: Gnar, Jarvan IV, Akali, Zeri, Rakan

Result: AST win in 44:19 (AST 22 – 18 VIT)

Team BDS vs. Excel Esports

Bans

BDS: Kalista, Poppy, Draven, Gangplank, Braum

XL: Gwen, Trundle, Yuumi, LeBlanc, Jarvan IV

Picks

BDS: Ornn, Xin Zhao, Ahri, Twitch, Renata Glasc

XL: Gnar, Wukong, Taliyah, Sivir, Bard

Result: BDS win in 42:13 (BDS 27 – 10 XL)

Misfits Gaming vs. MAD Lions

Bans

MSF: Draven, Kalista, Taliyah, Twisted Fate, Lissandra

MAD: Gwen, Poppy, Sivir, LeBlanc, Akali

Picks

MSF: Ornn, Trundle, Sylas, Twitch, Yuumi

MAD: Aatrox, Vi, Ahri, Zeri, Rakan

Result: MSF win in 33:03 (MSF 22 – 11 MAD)

SK Gaming vs. Rogue

Bans

SK: Azir, Wukong, Trundle, Vi, Jarvan IV

RGE: Kalista, Gwen, Yuumi, Lucian, Ezreal

Picks

SK: Shyvana, Poppy, LeBlanc, Vayne, Renata Glasc

RGE: Ornn, Pantheon, Taliyah, Sivir, Ashe

Result: SK win in 31:42 (SK 9 – 2 RGE)

Fnatic vs. G2 Esports

Bans

FNC: Ahri, Kalista, Gwen, Nautilus, Pyke

G2: Taliyah, Poppy, Ornn, Gragas, Shyvana

Picks

FNC: Jarvan IV, Wukong, Azir, Ezreal, Rakan

G2: Sejuani, Pantheon, Sylas, Draven, Renata Glasc

Result: G2 win in 32:17 (FNC 9 – 24 G2)

The full schedule can be found on lolesports.com.