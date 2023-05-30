Weston McKennie’s loan spell at Leeds United has been described as nothing short of disastrous, as a startling statistic has emerged highlighting his struggles during his time at the club, reported by goal.com. The USMNT midfielder, who joined Leeds on loan from Juventus in January, failed to live up to expectations and was unable to help the team avoid relegation.

Under the guidance of then-head coach Jesse Marsch, McKennie arrived at Elland Road with hopes of forming a formidable midfield partnership with fellow American Tyler Adams. However, his loan move turned out to be a major disappointment, and a damning statistic now places him among the worst players in Leeds United’s history.

According to Opta employee Jonny Cooper, McKennie ended his Leeds tenure with a woeful 65 percent loss rate, having suffered defeat in 13 out of his 20 appearances. This places him at the bottom of the list among outfield players who have made at least 20 appearances for the club, a list that comprises a total of 458 players. The statistic reflects the extent of McKennie’s struggles and the team’s overall lack of success during his time on the pitch.

To make matters worse, out of the seven games in which McKennie was not on the losing side, only three resulted in victories. His impact was minimal, as he managed just one assist throughout his spell at Leeds. Now, McKennie returns to Juventus, who are experiencing their own period of turmoil and uncertainty.

Having started 13 games for Juventus prior to his loan move, McKennie still has two years remaining on his current contract with the Italian giants. It remains to be seen whether he will stay with the club or move on permanently during the summer transfer window. Regardless, his stint at Leeds United will be remembered as a disappointing chapter in his career, and one that the player and the club would surely like to forget.