If you are a fan of Lego and racing games, publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts have officially announced Lego 2K Drive, an open-world driving adventure game that will be made available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Steam and Epic Games. Check out the Lego 2K Drive release date, gameplay, and features below.

Release Date for Lego 2K Drive

Lego 2K Drive’s release date has been announced to happen on May 19, 2023, just a few days away as we speak. The game will be available in three different editions:

Standard Edition The game’s base edition will set you back $69.99 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, $59.99 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Awesome Edition The game’s level 2 edition, called Awesome Edition, includes a new vehicle, vehicle flair, and an in-game Lego mini-figure. Players will also receive the Year 1 Drive Pass which will introduce an all-new biome, in addition to four individual post-launch seasons of Drive Pass content, each with new vehicles and themes. The Awesome Edition will be available for $99.99 on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox X|S Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Awesome Rivals Edition The game’s maxed-out tier, called Awesome Rivals Edition, includes multiple new vehicles, a vehicle flair, and in-game Lego mini-figures. Players will also receive the 1 Year Drive Pass, which will introduce an all-new biome, in addition to four individual post-launch seasons of Drive Pass content, each with new vehicles and themes.



Pre-orders for Lego 2K Drive will include the “Aquadirt Racer Pack” which features the Aquadirt Racer Street Car, Aquadirt Racer Off-Road Car, and Aquadirt Racer Boat. The Aquadirt Racer Pack is included in the Awesome Edition and Awesome Rivals Edition regardless of pre-ordering the game.

Gameplay Features

Gameplay

Lego 2K Drive will be the first release in a multi-title partnership between 2K Games and the Lego Group to create a AAA Lego game. Given that 2K has proven that it can create masterfully high-quality games that are engaging, interactive, and entertaining while the Lego group promises to share its unprecedented cultural impact. This partnership will evolve the iconic Lego games experience to a higher level that fans know and love in a fun and exciting new way.

Key Features

A story in a vast open world Players will journey across Bricklandia’s multiple unique biome regions as they compete against a series of charismatic rivals with hopes of one day winning the coveted Sky Cup Trophy. In LEGO 2K Drive, players choose how they want to play, with a wide-open world to explore full of racing, minigames, challenges, collectibles, things to destroy, and well-known vehicles from LEGO themes like City, Creator, Speed Champions, and more.

High-octane Lego Racing Racing in LEGO 2K Drive is a fast-paced, off-the-wall experience as players battle across a broad range of tracks while taking advantage of unique power-up abilities that can transform a player’s standing in the race with the touch of a button.

Unique Customization LEGO 2K Drive introduces a diverse customization system that allows players to build their own vehicles to suit their tastes, with over 1,000 unique LEGO pieces available over the course of their adventure, in addition to a wealth of color designs, stickers, flairs, and more.

