A LEGO set of the Cullen house from Twilight is on the way.

For fans of the Twilight movies, rejoice that LEGO has made a huge decision regarding the franchise.

LEGO Cullen household

Thanks to a new post on the LEGO Ideas, the company unveiled two new sets that got approved for production. The first is Twilight: Cullen House. Fan Designer Nick Michaels created it and the concept art can be seen in the announcement. The second design to get approved is the Botanical Garden from Valentina Bima.

Twilight kicked off with an adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's 2005 novel of the same name. Four sequels were made and were huge hits. Across the five films, the franchise has grossed $3.3 billion worldwide. The first film made $402 million, and the last film, Breaking Dawn — Part Two, made the most in franchise history with $829 million.

Catherine Hardwicke directed the first film. Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner starred in the first film and got their big breaks. They would lead the subsequent sequels.

Since the Twilight franchise ended, all three have gone on separate paths. Lautner rarely acts these days. But Stewart and Pattinson completely reinvented themselves.

In the case of Robert Pattinson, he went on an indie film run. He starred in the likes of The Lost City of Z, Good Time, The Lighthouse, and The Devil All the Time before he made his way to DC. Pattinson starred in The Batman in the titular role.

Kristen Stewart has starred in films including Charlie's Angels, Underwater, Crimes of the Future, and more after her Twilight run. Her performance in Spencer as Princess Diana got her critical acclaim including an Oscar nomination.

LEGO has done it all, they recently announced a collaboration with Dune. They can now add Twilight to their growing list of popular IPs under their belt.