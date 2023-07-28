Just in time for Dune: Part Two, it looks like a Lego set for the franchise is coming.

It's being reported by Promo Bricks that a Dune-themed Lego is impending. The set will be a replica of the Ornithopter spacecraft and will be released as a part of the Lego Icons line later this year. Promo Bricks' report indicates that an announcement will come in late October with an early November release window.

Reportedly, the Dune Lego set will include 1,369 parts and cost $181 USD. There will also be “four to five” minifigures in the set. Which characters those will be remains unknown, but you'd have to imagine Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atredies and Zendaya's Chani being among the included minifigures.

Dune: Part Two is set for a November 3 release date, which would tie in perfectly with the release of this Lego set. However, the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes could affect that. Given that the Dune sequel has an A-list ensemble, Warner Bros. likely wants its stars to be present for the promotional tour. A recent report indicated that the film could very well move to next year in the spring or summer to avoid any issues with the strikes.

Either way, Dune: Part Two continues the journey of Paul Atreides as he seeks revenge against those who tore his family apart as he unites the Chani and Fremen. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, and Stellen Skarsgård reprise their roles from the 2021 film (Denis Villeneuve also returns to direct). Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken, and Florence Pugh make their franchise debut in the film.

Dune: Part Two is currently scheduled to be released on November 3.