If you're a fan of Polly Pocket, don't expect a film any time soon, as Lena Dunham says she's not making the movie about the Mattel character.

THR reported that the actress spoke to The New Yorker in detail about the project she's worked on over three years and why she's shelving it. Most of the reasoning seems to be that she feels she can't make it as uniquely hers as she wants — and someone else could do it.

Lena Dunham discusses why she's not taking on Polly Pocket

“I'm going to tell you something here that I haven't told anyone: I'm not going to make the Polly Pocket movie,” the actress revealed.

“I wrote a script, and I was working on it for three years,” she added. “But I remember someone once said to me about Nancy Meyers: the thing that's the most amazing about her is that the movie she makes or the movies she would be making with or without a studio, with or without notes — that somehow her taste manages to intersect perfectly with what the world wants. What a f—-ing gift that is.”

“And Nora Ephron, too, who was such a mentor to me, but always said, ‘Go be weird. Don't kowtow to anyone,'” Dunham continued. “And I think Greta [Gerwig] managed this incredible feat [with Barbie], which was to make this thing that was literally candy to so many different kinds of people and was perfectly and divinely Greta. And I just — I felt like, unless I can do it that way, I'm not going to do it. I don't think I have that in me. I feel like the next movie I make needs to feel like a movie that I absolutely have to make. No one but me could make it. And I did think other people could make Polly Pocket.”

Elle UK reported that the film was supposed to “center on a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship.” It was meant to reintroduce Polly into the world in a fun and modern way, bringing the Mattel toy to life—similar to what Barbie was able to achieve.

Robbie Brenner, who runs Mattel Films, confirmed in July 2023 that the script was done and was “great.” Lily Collins was set to star as Polly Pocket and co-produce the film.

Brenner added, “It's been an amazing collaboration. Lena is so collaborative and rolls up her sleeves and really likes to roll around in notes and listen. She's incredible. Lily is so smart and so specific. It's just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it.”

It sounds like it could've been a massive hit, and the shot in the arm Polly Pocket could've benefited from bringing the toys more mainstream. But we'll take Lena Dunham's word for it that, at least for now, it's not happening. At least there are toys available.