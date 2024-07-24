Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has something Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins would like to have: a Super Bowl title. But Cousins has something Jones would like to have: an impressive business acumen after signing a second big NFL free-agent contract.

In a video posted on X by the NFL, Jones described why he tips his hat to Cousins.

“Kirk Cousins inspired me in so many ways,” Jones said. “His contract situation, I absolutely loved it. He played on a franchise tag and then got signed again, and broke the bank off of an Achilles (injury). I love Kirk Cousins as a business man.”

QB Kirk Cousins got big money from Falcons

Not only did Cousins cash in with a four-year, $180 million contract, his $50 million signing bonus specifically excluded the pre-existing torn right Achilles tendon suffered during Week 8 of last season with the Vikings, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. That means the Falcons will still have to pay even if Cousins suffers the same injury again. And at 35 years old, who’s to say how big of a risk that is?

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told the seattletimes.com last month that Cousins is right on track in his recovery process.

“He’s done just about everything that you can potentially do, and I just see him doing it more and more as we keep going,” Morris said. “It’s been nice to see him just get healthy.”

Another thing Jones certainly has to like about “business” Cousins is the way he keeps getting guaranteed money.

Cousins’ signed with the Vikings in 2018, an unprecedented three-year, $84 million deal that was fully guaranteed. He threw for 23,265 yards and 171 touchdowns over the last six seasons. He made three Pro Bowls. So it seems the Vikings got their money’s worth.

Before moving to Minnesota, Cousins put together a fairly solid six seasons with the Washington Commanders. But the Commanders couldn’t afford more franchise tags for him and sent him off to the land of free agency.

The interesting thing about Cousins heading to Atlanta, with a bevy of offensive talent and a weak NFC South Division, is the prospect of a playoff berth. And who knows? Maybe Jones will be chasing Cousins around the football field in the Super Bowl instead of admiring his business prowess.

Chris Jones OK in the cash department, too

It’s not like Jones has struggled to get his dough. In March, Jones and the Chiefs agreed to a five-year, $158.75 million deal with $101 million in guarantees, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The 30-year-old Jones has five All-Pro honors, including first-team selections in each of the last two seasons. He finished third in the AP defensive player of the year voting in 2022 when he racked up a career-high 15.5 sacks. Jones has 75.5 sacks and 273 tackles in an eight-year NFL career.