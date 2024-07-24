After two months since it was introduced in Tekken 8, the Round 1 Fight Pass is no longer available. However, as of patch 1.06.01, the Round 2 Fight Pass is now available for players to purchase. With that said, here's everything players need to know about the new Fight Pass.

Tekken 8 Round 2 Fight Pass Price

Players who enjoy starting from scratch can buy Tekken 8's Premium Pass for 600 Tekken Coins, working their way from level 1 to 60 to unlock all rewards.

For those who prefer to bypass the grind, the Premium Pass Plus is available for 2,000 Tekken Coins, granting an additional 20 levels to their Fight Pass. Note that this option is unavailable once players reach level 41 or higher. Players can either skip 20 levels at the start or grind to level 40 before purchasing it.

Unfortunately, it's not possible to buy exactly 600 Tekken Coins in-game. The closest option is to buy 1,050 Tekken Coins for around $10. For the more expensive Premium Pass Plus, players can purchase 2,120 Tekken Coins for approximately $12.

Rewards

As previously noted, Tekken 8 Fight Pass owners must grind to level 60 to claim all rewards. It's important to remember that completing the Fight Pass requires the Premium version. However, this doesn't mean there aren't any cool rewards for Free Pass users.

Free Fight Pass

Here's a full list of rewards for Tekken 8 Free Fight Pass users:

Lv. 2 – The Hell?! Title

Lv. 3 – Background (Kagekiyo's Hideout)

Lv. 4 – Jeans (Capris) (Avatar)

Lv. 5 – Tropical Plate

Lv. 6 – 8 Logo (Red) (Hit Effect)

Lv. 7 – Zafina-2

Lv.8 – Marine Life Panel

Lv. 9 – Wow! Sticker

Lv. 10 – 100 Tekken Coins'

Lv. 11 – 8 Logo (Yellow) (Hit Effect)

Lv. 12 – Strength Alone Title

Lv. 13 – Cool Breeze Plate

Lv. 14 – Isn't Everything Title

Lv. 15 – 8 Logo (Blue) (Hit Effect)

Lv. 17 – Long-Sleeved Shirt (Rolled-Up Sleeves) (Avatar)

Lv. 18 – Seeking New Pupils Title

Lv. 20 – Leopard High-Top Sneakers

Lv. 22 – The Strongest (In Theory) Title

Lv. 25 – Steve-2

Lv. 27 – Leather Tank Top

Lv. 30 – Tropical Panel

Lv. 32 – Background (G Corp)

Lv. 35 – Easygoing Title

Lv. 37 – Profile Pose: Panda 5

Lv. 40 – Patent Leather Pleated Skirt

Lv. 42 – Safety First Title

Lv. 45 – Dragunov-2

Lv. 47 – Profile Pose: Jack-8 5

Lv. 50 – Devil Jin-2

Lv. 55 – Cuddly Clownfish

Lv. 60 – Sequined Camisole

Premium Fight Pass (Lv 1 – 30)

Here's a list of rewards from levels 1 – 30 for Premium Fight Pass owners:

Lv. 1 – Giant Snow Crab

Lv. 2 – Swept Back Hair 03 (Avatar)

Lv. 3 – Profile Pose: Kuma 5

Lv. 4 – Marine Life Plate

Lv. 5 – Newsboy Cap (Tartan)

Lv. 6 – Leo-2

Lv. 7 – Profile Pose: Yoshimitsu 5

Lv. 8 – Board Shorts (Avatar)

Lv. 9 – Profile Pose: Reina 5

Lv. 10 – Flipped-Out Short Bob

Lv. 11 – Claudio-2

Lv. 12 – Marine Life Health Gauge

Lv. 13 – Background (Sacred Dismantled Universe)

Lv. 14 – Two-Tone Glasses

Lv. 15 – Yummy! Sticker

Lv. 16 – Two-Tone Leather Shoes

Lv. 17 – Cool Breeze Health Gauge

Lv. 18 – Checkered Pants

Lv. 19 – Watermelon Ball (Tekken Ball)

Lv. 20 – 100 Tekken Coins

Lv. 21 – Banner (TEKKEN Fest)

Lv. 22 – Victor

Lv. 23 – Taunt (Avatar)

Lv. 24 – Sporty Sunglasses (Avatar)

Lv. 25 – Legend Title

Lv. 26 – Rash Guard (Avatar)

Lv. 27 – Raven

Lv. 28 – Profile Pose: Paul 5

Lv. 29 – Camo Bucket Hat

Lv. 30 – 100 Tekken Coins

Premium Fight Pass (Lv 31 – 60)

Here's a list of rewards from levels 31 – 60 for Premium Fight Pass owners:

Lv. 31 – Justify

Lv. 32 – Tropical Health Gauge

Lv. 33 – Profile Pose: Asuka 5

Lv. 34 – Tank Top (Avatar)

Lv. 35 – Face Paint (Iron)

Lv. 36 – Cool Breeze Panel

Lv. 37 – Miracles Happen Title

Lv. 38 – Beach Sandals (Avatar)

Lv. 39 – Fiery Arm Aura (Rainbow)

Lv. 40 – 100 Tekken Coins

Lv. 41 – Palm Tree (LED) (Avatar)

Lv. 42 – Dogeza (Avatar)

Lv. 43 – Profile Pose: Lili 5

Lv. 44 – Dreadlocks 04 (Avatar)

Lv. 45 – Fiery Leg Aura (Rainbow)

Lv. 46 – Unbuttoned Hoodie (Avatar)

Lv. 47 – Palm Tree Head

Lv. 48 – Muscles Never Let Me Down Title

Lv. 49 – Hexa Tri Suit

Lv. 50 – 100 Tekken Coins

Lv. 51 – Baseball Cap (Dragon, Back) (Avatar)

Lv. 52 – Balaclava (Avatar)

Lv. 53 – Lit-Up Sign (Fresh) (Avatar)

Lv. 54 – Rubber Mask

Lv. 55 – Just Riding The Waves Title

Lv. 56 – Leather Summer Top

Lv. 57 – Smiley Ball (Kazuya) (Tekken Ball)

Lv. 58 – Star Mark

Lv. 59 – Afro

Lv. 60 – 100 Tekken Coins

How to Unlock Fight Pass Rewards?

In Tekken 8's Fight Pass, players need to complete various tasks to progress. There are two types of challenges: Daily Challenges and Weekly Challenges, which can only be completed in online matches.

Daily Challenges typically yield up to 600 EXP. To level up the Fight Pass, players need 1,000 EXP per level. Relying solely on Daily Challenges might slow progress, so it's ideal to focus on Weekly Challenges, which provide the most EXP.

If players complete all the challenges before the week ends, they must wait until the next week for more quests.

Tekken 8 Fight Pass Duration

The Tekken 8 Round 2 Fight Pass is expected to conclude come September 20, 2024. However, there's a slight possibility that the duration could be extended considering how the developers did the same with the first Fight Pass.

By the time the Round 2 Fight Pass concludes, Heihachi Mishima will likely make his debut in Tekken 8 alongside the Round 3 Fight Pass. For now, players have around two whole months to enjoy the new content the game has to offer.