After two months since it was introduced in Tekken 8, the Round 1 Fight Pass is no longer available. However, as of patch 1.06.01, the Round 2 Fight Pass is now available for players to purchase. With that said, here's everything players need to know about the new Fight Pass.
Tekken 8 Round 2 Fight Pass Price
Players who enjoy starting from scratch can buy Tekken 8's Premium Pass for 600 Tekken Coins, working their way from level 1 to 60 to unlock all rewards.
For those who prefer to bypass the grind, the Premium Pass Plus is available for 2,000 Tekken Coins, granting an additional 20 levels to their Fight Pass. Note that this option is unavailable once players reach level 41 or higher. Players can either skip 20 levels at the start or grind to level 40 before purchasing it.
Unfortunately, it's not possible to buy exactly 600 Tekken Coins in-game. The closest option is to buy 1,050 Tekken Coins for around $10. For the more expensive Premium Pass Plus, players can purchase 2,120 Tekken Coins for approximately $12.
Rewards
As previously noted, Tekken 8 Fight Pass owners must grind to level 60 to claim all rewards. It's important to remember that completing the Fight Pass requires the Premium version. However, this doesn't mean there aren't any cool rewards for Free Pass users.
Free Fight Pass
Here's a full list of rewards for Tekken 8 Free Fight Pass users:
- Lv. 2 – The Hell?! Title
- Lv. 3 – Background (Kagekiyo's Hideout)
- Lv. 4 – Jeans (Capris) (Avatar)
- Lv. 5 – Tropical Plate
- Lv. 6 – 8 Logo (Red) (Hit Effect)
- Lv. 7 – Zafina-2
- Lv.8 – Marine Life Panel
- Lv. 9 – Wow! Sticker
- Lv. 10 – 100 Tekken Coins'
- Lv. 11 – 8 Logo (Yellow) (Hit Effect)
- Lv. 12 – Strength Alone Title
- Lv. 13 – Cool Breeze Plate
- Lv. 14 – Isn't Everything Title
- Lv. 15 – 8 Logo (Blue) (Hit Effect)
- Lv. 17 – Long-Sleeved Shirt (Rolled-Up Sleeves) (Avatar)
- Lv. 18 – Seeking New Pupils Title
- Lv. 20 – Leopard High-Top Sneakers
- Lv. 22 – The Strongest (In Theory) Title
- Lv. 25 – Steve-2
- Lv. 27 – Leather Tank Top
- Lv. 30 – Tropical Panel
- Lv. 32 – Background (G Corp)
- Lv. 35 – Easygoing Title
- Lv. 37 – Profile Pose: Panda 5
- Lv. 40 – Patent Leather Pleated Skirt
- Lv. 42 – Safety First Title
- Lv. 45 – Dragunov-2
- Lv. 47 – Profile Pose: Jack-8 5
- Lv. 50 – Devil Jin-2
- Lv. 55 – Cuddly Clownfish
- Lv. 60 – Sequined Camisole
Premium Fight Pass (Lv 1 – 30)
Here's a list of rewards from levels 1 – 30 for Premium Fight Pass owners:
- Lv. 1 – Giant Snow Crab
- Lv. 2 – Swept Back Hair 03 (Avatar)
- Lv. 3 – Profile Pose: Kuma 5
- Lv. 4 – Marine Life Plate
- Lv. 5 – Newsboy Cap (Tartan)
- Lv. 6 – Leo-2
- Lv. 7 – Profile Pose: Yoshimitsu 5
- Lv. 8 – Board Shorts (Avatar)
- Lv. 9 – Profile Pose: Reina 5
- Lv. 10 – Flipped-Out Short Bob
- Lv. 11 – Claudio-2
- Lv. 12 – Marine Life Health Gauge
- Lv. 13 – Background (Sacred Dismantled Universe)
- Lv. 14 – Two-Tone Glasses
- Lv. 15 – Yummy! Sticker
- Lv. 16 – Two-Tone Leather Shoes
- Lv. 17 – Cool Breeze Health Gauge
- Lv. 18 – Checkered Pants
- Lv. 19 – Watermelon Ball (Tekken Ball)
- Lv. 20 – 100 Tekken Coins
- Lv. 21 – Banner (TEKKEN Fest)
- Lv. 22 – Victor
- Lv. 23 – Taunt (Avatar)
- Lv. 24 – Sporty Sunglasses (Avatar)
- Lv. 25 – Legend Title
- Lv. 26 – Rash Guard (Avatar)
- Lv. 27 – Raven
- Lv. 28 – Profile Pose: Paul 5
- Lv. 29 – Camo Bucket Hat
- Lv. 30 – 100 Tekken Coins
Premium Fight Pass (Lv 31 – 60)
Here's a list of rewards from levels 31 – 60 for Premium Fight Pass owners:
- Lv. 31 – Justify
- Lv. 32 – Tropical Health Gauge
- Lv. 33 – Profile Pose: Asuka 5
- Lv. 34 – Tank Top (Avatar)
- Lv. 35 – Face Paint (Iron)
- Lv. 36 – Cool Breeze Panel
- Lv. 37 – Miracles Happen Title
- Lv. 38 – Beach Sandals (Avatar)
- Lv. 39 – Fiery Arm Aura (Rainbow)
- Lv. 40 – 100 Tekken Coins
- Lv. 41 – Palm Tree (LED) (Avatar)
- Lv. 42 – Dogeza (Avatar)
- Lv. 43 – Profile Pose: Lili 5
- Lv. 44 – Dreadlocks 04 (Avatar)
- Lv. 45 – Fiery Leg Aura (Rainbow)
- Lv. 46 – Unbuttoned Hoodie (Avatar)
- Lv. 47 – Palm Tree Head
- Lv. 48 – Muscles Never Let Me Down Title
- Lv. 49 – Hexa Tri Suit
- Lv. 50 – 100 Tekken Coins
- Lv. 51 – Baseball Cap (Dragon, Back) (Avatar)
- Lv. 52 – Balaclava (Avatar)
- Lv. 53 – Lit-Up Sign (Fresh) (Avatar)
- Lv. 54 – Rubber Mask
- Lv. 55 – Just Riding The Waves Title
- Lv. 56 – Leather Summer Top
- Lv. 57 – Smiley Ball (Kazuya) (Tekken Ball)
- Lv. 58 – Star Mark
- Lv. 59 – Afro
- Lv. 60 – 100 Tekken Coins
How to Unlock Fight Pass Rewards?
In Tekken 8's Fight Pass, players need to complete various tasks to progress. There are two types of challenges: Daily Challenges and Weekly Challenges, which can only be completed in online matches.
Daily Challenges typically yield up to 600 EXP. To level up the Fight Pass, players need 1,000 EXP per level. Relying solely on Daily Challenges might slow progress, so it's ideal to focus on Weekly Challenges, which provide the most EXP.
If players complete all the challenges before the week ends, they must wait until the next week for more quests.
Tekken 8 Fight Pass Duration
The Tekken 8 Round 2 Fight Pass is expected to conclude come September 20, 2024. However, there's a slight possibility that the duration could be extended considering how the developers did the same with the first Fight Pass.
By the time the Round 2 Fight Pass concludes, Heihachi Mishima will likely make his debut in Tekken 8 alongside the Round 3 Fight Pass. For now, players have around two whole months to enjoy the new content the game has to offer.