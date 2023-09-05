During an appearance on Conan O'Brien's SiriusXM podcast, Liam Neeson spoke about Star Wars and its fanbase.

In an interview conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Neeson revealed that Star Wars fans don't approach him “all the time.” However, the fanbase is like a “cult,” he says.

“I mean, it is a cult,” Neeson said in reference to Star Wars' fanbase. “There's so many movies and spin-offs… You're diluting the whole thing, I think.”

Granted, some of Neeson's apprehension towards the fanbase is fair. He recalled times when fans will approach him at an airport, and he will see the kid's father or grandfather there who want the autograph and become”11-year-olds” in those moments. There are also a lot of Star Wars films and series being made at once. It can get overwhelming.

While Neeson may not be the biggest Star Wars fan, he has returned to the series. He first played Qui-Gon Jinn in the first prequel film, The Phantom Menace, in 1999. In the years since, he has had voice cameos and such in various animated series. He even reprised the role in the ninth installment, The Rise of Skywalker, in a voice cameo capacity.

In 2022, Neeson reunited with Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor in the self-titled Disney+ series. He had an uncredited cameo in the Star Wars spin-off series.

Liam Neeson recently starred in the new action film, Retribution. Over the past decade, Neeson has been a fixture of studios including Roadside Attractions and Briarcliff Entertainment attempting to recapture the Taken magic that revived his career.

Retribution is in theaters now.