Ford Field in Detroit is the place to be this Saturday, January 18, at 8:00 PM ET, when the Lions take on the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round. The Lions have been a wrecking ball this season with a 15-2 record, while the Commanders have surprised a lot of people with their 13-5 finish. But while everyone’s focused on the game, there is one unexpected person who has stolen a bit of the spotlight, and that is LiAngelo Ball.

Yes, you heard it right. Nick Jhabvala, a reporter for the Commanders, spotted Ball at Ford Field, messing with the sound system. Naturally, his appearance at the stadium has left many to speculate if either LiAngelo is preparing to perform his recently released hit song “Tweaker” during halftime or if he's just there for the game.

Ball’s switch from basketball to music might seem like a weird move, but looking at his journey, it all makes sense. He first earned a name for himself at Chino Hills High School, where he averaged 27.4 points per game during their perfect 35-0 season in 2016. However, his basketball journey took a detour after a shoplifting incident in China led to him leaving UCLA. From there, he played in Lithuania, Mexico, and the NBA G League, but it wasn’t until recently, when he dropped his song “Tweaker,” that things really started to take off for him. The track has quickly become a favorite in NFL and NBA locker rooms, helping him land a massive deal worth up to $13 million. The best part about all of this is that he kept full ownership of his music and his label, which is extremely rare nowadays.

Back on the field, the Lions have been a scoring machine this season, averaging 33.2 points per game. Jared Goff has been lights out, throwing for 4,551 yards and 29 touchdowns, while second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs has rushed for over 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns. Even without Aidan Hutchinson for most of the season, their defense has been decent, giving up just 20.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Commanders have been a surprise team. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and first-year coach Dan Quinn have done wonders, finishing the regular season at 13-5. They've won six straight, including a 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. Daniels threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns in that game, and he’s now the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Both teams are hungry for a shot at the NFC Championship, and the thought of LiAngelo Ball performing at halftime only makes the game that much more exciting for the fans. Regardless of what happens, “Tweaker” has become an instant hit and should be a part of NFL games for years to come.