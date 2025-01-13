LiAngelo Ball has had NBA aspirations for many years, but his career is taking a different turn.

Ball, who recently released a rap single called “Tweaker” which ultimately went viral online, has signed a massive $8 million record deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group. The deal can reach up to $13 million.

Via Shams Charania:

“LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says. Sources said the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label.”

While joining brothers LaMelo and Lonzo in the Association was surely the No. 1 goal, landing multiple millions to become an artist ain't too bad, either. LiAngelo goes by the rap name “G3” and his single has accumulated 7.8 million views and counting after WorldStar Hip Hop posted it to their YouTube page:

LiAngelo Ball was never drafted and while he's enjoyed stints in the G-League, the middle brother has never played a game in the NBA. It doesn't appear he'll need to even pursue that avenue anymore considering he now has ownership of his own label. “Tweaker” has been going viral across the sports world as well, with LaMelo and his Charlotte Hornets teammates vibing to the song in the locker room after a recent win.

But, it didn't stop there. Both LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal were seen listening to the tune, which has a nostalgic 90s vibe. The Detroit Lions, who are looking to make a Super Bowl run, were also blasting “Tweaker” after their games.

Needless to say, the Ball family has infiltrated many industries. They've found success on the court and thanks to LiAngelo, also in the recording booth.

It will be interesting to see if he continues to drop songs that accumulate millions of views across numerous platforms.