It's been a bad week for pretty much everyone in the Southern California region with the raging wildfires prompting hundreds of thousands to evacuate, LA celebrities and A-listers included. But one SoCal famous name is having the week of his life, with Liangelo Ball's viral song Tweaker the talk of the music and sports world at the moment.

In the span of a week since the song's release, Tweaker by Liangelo Ball — also known by his rapper name of G3 — has become the unofficial anthem of what feels like every major pro sports team locker in the blink of an eye.

It started after the Cavs-Mavericks game on Friday night, where a listening party broke out in the Cleveland locker room after the game. Donovan Mitchell even gave the song a shout-out in the middle of his post-game interview, joking to his teammates “C’mon, fam… The fact that you already know the words, the song just came out!”

On Sunday the song crossed over from the NBA to the NFL with the Detroit Lions celebrating their top-seed clinching win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night by busting the anthem as well. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown got his teammates singing along with him as he took a selfie vid of the fun around the locker room.

A women's basketball legend got in on the viral craze too, when the South Carolina Gamecocks' coach Dawn Staley appeared singing and dancing to the song in a video with her players. “That’s some old school stuff!” Staley excitedly declared, adding “I don't know the words… I know whoaahh!”

Now the Detroit Pistons social media team is jamming to the hit as well, reposting a journalist's quote about the team turning the corner this season by quoting the famous hook of Tweaker's lyrics, “I might swerve, bend that corner, WOOOAAAHHH.”

Billboard suggests the song is hitting with fans because the track is “oozing with mid-2000s vibes.” That doesn't necessarily explain the appeal with sports teams though (since many athletes in those locker rooms might not even have been born yet).

The sports world hype most likely stems from Liangelo Ball's own basketball pedigree, and his two famous brothers currently in the NBA spreading the word — older brother Lonzo Ball on the Chicago Bulls, and superstar younger brother LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets.

But whatever is creating the hype, it's definitely being amplified by locker rooms everywhere. Basketball stardom may not have been in the cards for Liangelo Ball, but he may yet be a breakout superstar in the music realm.