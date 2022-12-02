Published December 2, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Liberty football was forced to move quickly after Hugh Freeze departed the program to become the next head coach at Auburn. Move quickly they did, as the Flames are reportedly targeting Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell to become their next head coach, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Thamel reports there is “mutual interest” between Jamey Chadwell and Liberty football, but that no deal is done yet.

Chadwell’s Coastal Carolina team has the Sun Belt title game coming up against Troy, something he surely wants to keep his focus on.

But a final decision could come after the conference championship game. Chadwell is no stranger to the head coaching rumors, as he has been linked to openings at Georgia Tech and Nebraska, among others.

It’s not particularly surprising, given his impressive work with the Chanticleers. Chadwell took over for Coastal Carolina in 2019, stumbling to a 5-7 record. But it didn’t take him long to turn the program into a Sun Belt power.

Back-to-back 11-win seasons followed, with a Cure Bowl victory in 2021 and a nine-win campaign in 2022. Now, it looks like Liberty football will be turning to him to replicate that success in the post-Freeze era.

Chadwell will certainly have big shoes to fill, as Freeze managed to secure three bowl game victories as well as four straight winning seasons during his tenure with the Flames.

Judging by his resume, Chadwell should be up to the task.

Now, Liberty football fans will just have to sit back and wait for Chadwell to make the official call.