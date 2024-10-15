While the New York Liberty are pursuing their first WNBA Championship, forward Breanna Stewart and her wife have been caught in the crossfire of death threats. Stewart's wife, Marta Xargay Casademont went to report the email to the NYPD's 78th Precinct in Brooklyn. The pair received a homophobic email saying “I hope someone shoots your wife dead, f**k you d**es [sic], I hope you both die, among other things, according to the New York Post.



Unfortunately, NBA security detailed that this particular email address has a history of sending racial rhetoric, death threats, bomb threats, and more hateful speech. Also, this isn't the first time a WNBA player received death threats in the playoffs. In the first round, Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington received death threats. It came as a result of knocking out the Indiana Fever in two games.

Liberty and Breanna Stewart's wife are not the first instances of death threats this season

Besides the Carrington incident in the playoff, this is something brewing since the beginning of the season. Despite the talented rookie class coming in, it's brought a variety of tension on all fronts. Sometimes between players, and even fans. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese said her rivalry with Caitlin Clark has drawn a lot of negativity. Reese has even received death threats as a result.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert released a statement condemning any sort of racist, derogatory, or threatening comments about the players, teams, or anyone affiliated with the league. Although the statement was necessary, the timing wasn't ideal. It was as soon as Carrington was threatened. Many players condemned Englebert saying that this should've been the precedent to begin the season.

Even Stewart mentioned a plan to take care of the issue sooner. As a result, hate has spewed in from all directions and to just about every star player. As the WNBA Finals continue to go on, the players and league hope that this will be the last instance of any threatening speech.