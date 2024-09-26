Following the Indiana Fever's playoff exit against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, Sun guard DiJonai Carrington and Fever forward NaLyssa Smith were attacked on social media. Carrington received racist comments from people across the sports world. Sun fans even made comments about the vibe of Game 2.

I’m at the Sun/Fever game and the vibe is HORRENDOUS. The woman behind me was mocking DiJonai’s eyelashes & only stopped when my partner turned around & told her to stop being racist. There’s a man in a MAGA hat. Then there’s THIS woman in a “ban nails” shirt & cartoonishly fake… pic.twitter.com/wxasTb3DaQ — Frankie de la Cretaz (@thefrankiedlc) September 26, 2024

However, Smith took to X and supported her girlfriend amidst the negativity. “anyways now that i can respond freely, my girlfriend has been getting death threats, followed, called all type of s**t. So, if sending her flowers to make sure her mental health is okay then coo cry about it.,” Smith said.

The couple had their fair share of moments in Game 1. After the Sun won convincingly, the pair shared a moment where Smith seemed displeased with Carrington. Both Smith and Carrington embraced once Connecticut punched the ticket to the semifinals.

Why did Fever forward NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington receive death threats?

Unfortunately, this doesn't mark the first instance Carrington was under attack. The Fever forward felt the tension Carrington received after an unintentional foul on Caitlin Clark in Game 1. Even some media members questioned the intention, thus sparking a social media frenzy.

Although both Smith and Carrington competed hard in the series, it doesn't justify a fanbase going after a player for no rational reason. Hate of any kind is unacceptable, as Sun forward Alyssa Thomas emphasized that message in her postgame press conference.

While Indiana was sent home and the Sun are moving on, the hate doesn't seem to stop. Thomas demanded the Fever and the league to take action. She wants the WNBA to address these issues that are turning dangerous for the players. The WNBA released a statement but it seems a little late. Even though Fever fans don't like Carrington, the harassment is unacceptable. As the league continues to grow, it will need to stand on its values and principles, regardless of whether new fans like it or not.