The New York Liberty have been a top two team in the WNBA this season alongside the Las Vegas Aces. Those two teams were the preseason championship favorites and with the regular season coming to end, that has not changed. Both teams are considered ‘super teams' with deep roster full of star talent. Both teams have one game left on their schedule with major implications. The Liberty would need a win coupled with an Aces loss to overtake them for the No. 1 seed. While the Liberty have big names like Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, one of their most important players has been Betnijah Laney. They made sure Betnijah Laney remains in a Liberty jersey by signing her to a contract extension as per Howard Megdal of The Next.

Source familiar tells @TheNextHoops Betnijah Laney's extension with @nyliberty is two years, $180k/$185,400, full protection. #WNBA — Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) September 9, 2023

As per Megdal, Betnijah Laney's new contract extension with the Liberty is worth two years and is for $180,000 in the first year and $185,400 in the second year. Both years are fully protected. Laney was set to hit unrestricted free agency in the offseason and would have been one of the top players on the market.

This season, Laney has been averaging 12.8 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Laney was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky. She played two season for the Sky, one season for the Connecticut Sun, one season for the Indiana Fever and one season for the Atlanta Dream before joining the Liberty as a free agent in 2021.