Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty are headed to the WNBA playoffs semifinal round after completing a sweep of the Washington Mystics in the first round with a 90-85 victory Tuesday night.

Stewart was simply sensational all throughout the contest, as she led all New York players with 27 points on 9-for-25 shooting from the field to go with nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks in 44 minutes of action on the floor. There was no stopping Stewart in that game — not even the mesmerizing performance of Mystics point guard Natasha Cloud.

Of course, Stewart is now one of the hottest names on X amid her sizzling showing versus the Mystics.

“Breanna Stewart is ABSOLUTE NAILS. COLD BLOODED. SUB-ZERO GET OVER HERE,” posted @HPbasketball.

Meanwhile, play-by-play commentator Tyler Byrum reminded everyone how much stock Stewart has in Washington, which she clearly owns in the playoffs.

“Breanna Stewart has 7-0 vs. the Mystics in the playoffs. Her teams have ended 3 of the Mystics' last 5 playoff runs.”

Another X user praised Stewart for the way she handled things in the clutch: “It was Breanna Stewart running THE POINT like Bron @KingJames down the stretch in an overtime Playoff game for me.”

It was not just all Stewart, though, for Liberty, as they also got tremendous productions from the likes of Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones. Laney scored 18 points while Jones put up a monster double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds to go with three blocks and a steal.

The Liberty will face in the semis the winner of the other first-round series between the Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx.