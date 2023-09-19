Washington and New York clash in Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs! Head on to our WNBA series with this Mystics-Liberty odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The New York Liberty are looking to punch their ticket to the second round with a victory, amid their expectation of a 2023 WNBA Finals appearance. They pulled away in Game 1 after three hard-fought matchups in the regular season, and it will be an intense battle tonight as they attempt to clinch.

The Liberty arrive at the playoffs as the second seed, nearly eclipsing the Las Vegas Aces down the stretch for the top spot. They have the best record in the league in the second half of the season, arriving to the playoffs on a 14-2 tear since the All-Star break. They will work to add on to their strong second half of Game 1 to take care of the pesky Mystics who remain without their best player.

Here are the WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Playoffs Odds: Mystics-Liberty Odds

Washington Mystics: +10.5 (-110)

New York Liberty: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 162.5 (-112)

Under: 162.5 (-108)

How to watch Mystics vs. Liberty Game 2

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Why The Mystics Could Cover The Spread

Despite their record saddling them with a seven seed, the Washington Mystics have been among the tougher teams in the league. Even with the numerous injuries they had endured all season, they were only one game away from being in the top five. The Mystics are looking to pull off a huge upset against one of the league's top teams after they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs a year ago.

Two of their three games versus New York ended in buzzer-beaters, demonstrating their ability to compete with the top teams. The Liberty won the first meeting between the two clubs in June by a score of one point in overtime. A weakened Mystics team hung tough in the second round, losing by a slight margin in July. All of that came to a head in the last regular-season game on Sunday, where Washington standout Brittney Sykes stole the show with a crucial game-winning bucket just before the final whistle.

The Mystics got out to a strong start in Game 1, leading by six after the first quarter. As the game went on, they slowly were outpaced by the talented New York squad and sat down four at half before the margin became double digits in the third. Brittney Sykes finished with 16 in an impressive showing, and she will have to continue to step up for Washington if they are going to have a chance to force Game 3. Shakira Austin is still out in this one but has a chance to return in the win-or-go-home rubber match on Friday if the team can make it there. The Mystics will have to play inspired ball, knowing their star could be back and change the dynamic. They will also need to hit threes, something that wasn't accomplished in the first showing at a meager 22%.

Why The Liberty Could Cover The Spread

Since the All-Star break, the New York Liberty have been on an incredible run, outscoring most of their opponents by double digits. In their final regular-season game, the Mystics, who needed a buzzer-beater to escape New York, dealt them one of their few losses. On Tuesday night, the Liberty and their seasoned core will try to exact revenge for that loss with the added incentive of reaching the second round of the playoffs.

Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones, known as the “big three,” have really come together in the second half of the season and have the potential to put up big numbers in the playoffs. Given that Mystics center Shakira Austin will be absent again after missing Game 1, Jonquel Jones has an advantage in the low post. Jones should be able to dominate in the paint for the Liberty, who are 13-1 when she attempts more than ten shots.

The Liberty were able to successfully run away in Game 1 after a slow start, thanks in part to an outstanding performance from Ionescu. The youngster had 29 points in the win, including a three as the clock wound down to extend the healthy lead to 15. The Mystics didn't seem to have the same answer that they did in the regular season matchups, and the Liberty showed the culmination of their talent in a playoff atmosphere. They will look to put the hurt on Washington in Game 2 before the rumored return of Shakira Austin in Game 3 and know they must end the series at home before chancing it on the road with the unknown circumstances.

Final Mystics-Liberty Prediction & Pick

The New York Liberty will continue their run through the 2023 playoffs with championship aspirations, and take care of the short-handed Mystics in Game 2 by a double-digit margin. Playing in front of a raucous crowd at the Barclays Center, the Liberty will feed off of the energy and continue what they started in their strong second half of Friday night's Game 1. It was the first time they had taken the gritty Washington team down by 10+ after three close games in the regular season, and they will expand on that momentum as the Mystics will slowly fold as the game wears on.

Final Mystics-Liberty Prediction & Pick: New York Liberty -10.5 (-110).