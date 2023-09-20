-If you’re wondering what is keeping Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James busy on this Tuesday night, it’s the WNBA playoffs. The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player and future Basketball Hall of Famer was watching the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty go at each other at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and one player who caught the Los Angeles forward’s attention in that particular contest was Mystics guard Natasha Cloud, who had quite a huge night, albeit in a 90-85 loss.

“Tasha going crazy right now!!!!” The King bellowed on X (formerly Twitter), while he watched Cloud torch Liberty’s defense.

To say that Cloud had a career night against New York would be an understatement. The game needed overtime to get settled but not before Cloud went off for 30 points on 11-for-21 shooting from the field during regulation. She also had eight assists, six rebounds, and three steals in her first 37 minutes on the floor.

What made Cloud’s performance even more impressive for LeBron James and WNBA fans is the fact that she only averaged 12.7 points per game back in the 2023 WNBA regular season. Moreover, she only coughed up four points in Game 1’s 90-75 loss to the Liberty. In other words, Cloud’s outburst in Game 2 basically came out of nowhere.

LeBron James knows a great playoff performance when he sees one since he’s one of the all-time great postseason performers in the history of the NBA. If anything, his praise for Cloud can help uplift her mood after a crushing loss to Breanna Stewart and the Liberty.