Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx got everyone's attention. Even Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James watched how the championship series unfolded, as he even dropped a strong reaction to a seemingly controversial call near the end of regulation.

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to crucial foul call in Lynx vs. Liberty WNBA Finals Game 5

With the Lynx ahead by two points and with just less than 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Liberty star Breanna Stewart tried to get a basket to tie the game. While he was not able to convert on a bucket, she successfully fished a shooting foul from Alanna Smith. Stewart then made both free-throw attempts to level the score.

“I’m sorry but that wasn’t a foul!” James posted on X (formerly Twitter) as a reaction to the foul call on Smith. “Let the damn players dictate the outcome of a close battled tested game. ”

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player has been playing professionally for over two decades now, so he has seen it all. He's definitely found himself in the same situation a number of times before.

The Lynx still got the chance to win the game with a possession after Stewart's free-throw makes but Kayla McBride missed a 25-foot 3-point attempt.

Prior to her clutch free throws, Stewart had missed two freebies with 38 seconds left on the clock. But the future Hall of Famer made sure to capitalize on the next two chances she had on the charity stripe.

The Liberty took full advantage of the overtime they forced, as they ended up winning the game, 67-62. Stewart finished the game with 13 points and 15 boards to go with four assists, a steal, and a block in 45 minutes of action on the floor.

In any case, the 2024 WNBA Finals series between the Liberty and the Lynx is one for the books. For one, it happened during a special chapter when interest in women's basketball took a huge leap. As James' social media post has further proved, more people and stars are now paying attention to the WNBA and women's hoops.