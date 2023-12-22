You aren't going to "Believe" how good Jason Sudeikis' jumper looks!

We're just over two months removed from Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty falling in a highly-anticipated WNBA Finals matchup versus the Las Vegas Aces. All season long, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that two of the most talent-stacked teams in WNBA history would eventually meet in the Finals, and in the end, it was the higher seeded Aces who took home their second-consecutive title. Since the loss, Breanna Stewart — the 2023 WNBA MVP — has gotten back in the lab to work on her game, and I can't think of a better person to get to work with than… Ted Lasso?

(Wait, that can't be right, can it?)

Okay, it's not Ted Lasso, the head coach of the fictional English Premier League team AFC Richmond. No, it's Jason Sudeikis, the 48-year-old actor who brought Ted Lasso to life and captured the hearts of millions of Americans who needed a show like Ted Lasso to come along in the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just like Stewart is a two-time WNBA MVP and two-time WNBA champion, Sudeikis has won a pair of Best Lead Actor and Best Comedy Series Emmy Awards for his involvement with Apple TV's hit show. But man, watching Jason Sudeikis get shots up alongside Breanna Stewart in the Brickley Gym in New York City, it makes you wonder if he missed his calling.

Jason Sudeikis is out there looking like a young Chris Mullin with that sweet lefty stroke. I mean seriously, he's going shot for shot with one of the greatest WNBA players ever from the corner, the wing, and from the top of the key.

Now with a lighter schedule, following the conclusion of Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis has had the opportunity to make the rounds and catch a few college basketball games this year. With friend and former WNBA star Sue Bird, Sudeikis has already taken in the action at Allen Fieldhouse to watch the Kansas Jayhawks take on the Connecticut Huskies, and also at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to catch the Caitlin Clark Show. But in Des Moines, Sudeikis managed to briefly steal the show from Caitlin Clark, riling the crowd up with the dance he made famous as Ted Lasso.