No surprise, but the finale to one of Apple TV+'s biggest series, Ted Lasso, has shattered viewership records.

The Hollywood Reporter (via information from Nielsen) reports that the Ted Lasso Season 3 finale accounted for 529 million minutes of streamed time — that's roughly 42.5% of Ted Lasso's total of 1.24 billion minutes watched from May 29-June 4. Nielsen claims that the finale was the highest weekly total for any single episode of the series. Outside of Apple TV+, Ted Lasso finished third amongst the most-streamed titles from May 29-June 4. Finishing ahead of it was Netflix's FUBAR with 1.73 billion minutes viewed, and SWAY with 1.41 billion minutes viewed.

Ted Lasso was created by Jason Sudeikis (who also stars in the series), Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly and was based off of the titular character who appeared in NBC Sports' Premier League coverage years ago. The series follows Ted (Sudeikis), who is given the chance to coach an English soccer team despite his inexperience.

The third season of Ted Lasso is presumably the last season of the popular series. However, some of the cast like Hunt have teased the potential for spinoffs or more seasons within the main story.

Jason Sudeikis was most known for his comedy roles in the likes of SNL, The Cleveland Show, and films such as Horrible Bosses, We're the Millers, and Booksmart. In recent years, he dipped his toe into the drama sphere with South of Heaven and appeared in his former partner Olivia Wilde's film Booksmart. Ted Lasso, however, has given him his biggest role to date.