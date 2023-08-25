Breanna Stewart, in her offseason move from the Seattle Storm to the New York Liberty, has carried over her greatness, and she continues to lead the Liberty to lofty heights. On Thursday night, it was Stewie who led her team to an incredible come-from-behind victory against the Connecticut Sun, overcoming a 20-point second-half deficit to take home a 95-90 win in overtime.

Stewart scored a team-high 24 points in a balanced effort for the Liberty starters. And in doing so, Stewart, in just her first season as a member of the team, already made franchise history, cementing herself as one of the best players in the Liberty's 27 years of existence.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Per ESPN, Breanna Stewart has now tallied the most points in a single season for any player in Liberty franchise history. Stewart entered their clash against the Sun in need of just seven points to surpass the all-time single season franchise scoring record Cappie Pondexter set in 2010, and her 24 points on the night now gives her ample breathing space among her franchise record peers.

With the Liberty in need of a stabilizing force amid a mostly shaky outing, it was Stewart who acted as the team's calming presence — a veteran who has been in the trenches in the past. Against a solid opponent like the Sun, it was Stewart who provided her team with the requisite star power to mount one of the most ferocious comebacks of the WNBA season.

With there being seven games left in the Liberty season, Breanna Stewart will have ample opportunity to add to her already-historic scoring tally in 2023.