New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart has been named the 2023 AP Player of the Year, the team announced on X.

.@breannastewart has been named the 2023 AP Player of the Year 🏆 Stew York City has now earned 3 AP Player of the Year honors—the most all-time. She is now the 1st back-to-back winner as well as the 1st Lib to win the award. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0MaJjY47sc — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) September 12, 2023

This is the third time Breanna Stewart has earned the AP Player of the Year award, which is the most of any player, and she becomes the first player to win it in back-to-back seasons. She is also the first Liberty player to win the award.

The Liberty's signing of Stewart has been a resounding success this season. The team has established itself as a title contender. It is not the MVP award, but still a high honor.

The MVP award in the WNBA will come down to Stewart and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. It is a toss up as for who will win that award, just as it is expected to be a toss up for who will win the WNBA Finals. It seems like Stewart's Liberty and A'ja Wilson's Aces are on a collision course to meet in the finals, with maybe only the Connecticut Sun as the team that would be able to upset one of those teams.

Stewart averaged 23 points per game with 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 40 games for the Liberty this season, according to Basketball Reference.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the WNBA Playoffs. The Liberty start their run on Friday against the Washington Mystics in the first round.