The Phoenix Mercury came into their first-round series against defending champions New York Liberty with the home advantage. However, the series has seen the visiting team win both games thus far as the Mercury made it 1-1 with an 86-60 win over the defending champions.

After the game, Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally had some interesting comments to make about the crowd at the Barclays Center.

“Honestly, I was shocked I don't think it was loud to start. I don't know. I was shocked. I was expecting to like have to deal with some crowd, of course our people. It was quiet,” Copper, who returned with 14 points and two rebounds, said.

Kahleah Copper says she thought the Liberty crowd was quiet tonight: "Honestly I was shocked I don't think it was loud to start. I don't know. I was shocked … It was quiet." Satou Sabally on playing Game 3 in Phoenix: "Louder than here … the vibe is unmatched."

Sabally, who was traded to the Mercury by the Dallas Wings in February this year, seemed to agree. Asked about how excited she was to play the series-deciding game at the Mercury’s home arena, the PHX Arena, Sabally once again brought up the crowd in Game 2.

“Loud, louder than here,” she said, as Copper hilariously pretended as if Sabally had insulted the Liberty.

“You said, you know what? It will be lit. I love playing in Phoenix. They will stay till the end of the game. Today, you looked in the stands they were already leaving a little bit. Our fans will never leave..it’s different, it’s different,” she eventually continued to explain.

The Liberty are looking to make it three championships in a row but had an all-round poor shooting night. They went 19-63 overall from the field and 6-26 from the three-point zone as 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman came off the bench to top-score for New York with just 11 points.

The game quickly became one-sided after a 26-26 first quarter. Five Phoenix players scored in double-digits, with Sabally leading the way with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Alyssa Thomas also returned with 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds while Copper added 14 points. Mercury’s starting lineup went a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line as the game was put to bed by the third quarter, from which Phoenix returned with an overall 22-point lead.