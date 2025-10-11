New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu appeared on ESPN's College Gameday as the guest picker for the second time on Saturday. Ionescu made history as a result, becoming the first woman to return to College Gameday as a guest picker, according to espnW. Ionescu is excited to be back.

“I mean, it feels amazing every time I'm able to come back, represent the University of Oregon,” Ionescu said of returning for the second time as guest picker ahead of an Oregon football clash. “It's a blessing for me. I mean, I didn't have to prepare too much. I know what my pick is.”

Ionescu did not give her pick away, but it's easy to guess which team she will predict to win between Oregon and Indiana.

The Ducks enter the contest No. 3 overall, while the Hoosiers are the seventh ranked team. Both sitting at 5-0, the contest projects to be especially competitive.

During her College Gameday appearance, Ionescu saw plenty of “Sabrina Ionescu” signs from fans. The Liberty star remained humble when asked about getting the celebrity treatment from her alma mater.

“I mean, it's amazing, it's not about me. It's about this amazing university,” Ionescu said. “Look at the turnout we have, the support.”

Ionescu's Liberty were defeated in the 2025 postseason, falling short of their championship goal. With that being said, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart were able to lead New York to a WNBA Finals victory in 2024.

Ionescu is unquestionably one of the best guards in the NBA. She features limitless range and has continued to improve throughout the years. She is one of the most popular athletes in the sport as well, something her celebrity status at Oregon further demonstrates.