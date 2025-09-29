The Brooklyn Nets will spend the next several seasons focused on developing their historic 2025 draft class. They're also focusing on the development of youth players in the local community.

BSE Global, the parent company of the Nets and Liberty, opened a state-of-the-art youth training facility across from Barclays Center on Friday. The 18,600 sq. ft, multi-court facility will be operated by BSE Global’s flagship youth basketball program, Brooklyn Basketball. The program was created “to establish a community-first basketball experience dedicated to nurturing young basketball players and enthusiasts to unlock their full potential on and off the court.”

Nets open historic youth training facility across from Barclays Center.

Brooklyn's new training facility marks a historic investment in youth basketball, offering a hub for clinics and personal training. The Nets also hope it will strengthen the team's connection to the local community.

Article Continues Below

“It’s huge,” BSE Global CEO Sam Zussman told The New York Post's Brian Lewis. “Then you’re a fan. Yeah, I mean, think about what made you a fan. Sometimes it’s the parents coming home, bringing a ball to someone, and all of a sudden they’re a fan of that team. It’s the smallest things. And this is super, super organic. It also pulls the parents in.”

The Nets' new building will be the first youth basketball facility in the tri-state area to deploy Shoot 360 technology, a software used by all 30 NBA teams and over 100 college programs. Shoot 360 offers immersive and data-driven training by tracking and measuring skill development, providing athletes with instant performance feedback.

An inside look at the Nets’ youth basketball training facility set to open this fall across from Barclays Center. It will be the first youth facility in the tri-state area to have @shoot360 technology, which will provide participants with immersive and data-driven training. pic.twitter.com/l2b8442d1M — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) August 12, 2025

“I have personally witnessed the way the game of basketball enriches the lives of young people all over the world, and the opportunity to open a state-of-the-art Brooklyn Basketball training center, right across the street from Barclays Center, is an exciting one for our community,” said Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez. “This facility will provide an incredible place for the youth of our borough to come together to not only receive exceptional on-court instruction, but to also learn the important values and life lessons this great game teaches.”