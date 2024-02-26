WNBA MVP and all-star Breanna Stewart agreed to a one-year non-guaranteed below-maximum deal on Monday to return to the New York Liberty.
Taking the below-maximum deal allows the Liberty to keep their starting lineup intact – the same starting lineup that reach the 2023 WNBA Finals before losing to the Las Vegas Aces. The contract was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Liberty had already given Stewart a core designation in January. Under the core designation, Stewart was only allowed to negotiate a new contract with the Liberty.
In her debut season with the Liberty, Stewart posted a career-best average of 23 points per game, along with 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks, with shooting percentages of 46.5% from the field, 35.5% from beyond the arc and 85.1% from the free-throw line.
Breanna Stewart signed with the Liberty during the WNBA free agency period last offseason after spending the first six seasons of her career with the Seattle Storm.