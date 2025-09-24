The New York Liberty and Breanna Stewart’s dreams of making it a hat-trick of WNBA Finals appearances came to an end after the first-round series loss against the Phoenix Mercury. However, fans were hit with another huge update post-series as the Liberty announced that Brondello’s contract will not be renewed for the 2026 season.

Stewart, who was the MVP back in 2023 and finished top-3 in the rankings during the title-winning 2024 season, also had plenty to thank the former Phoenix Mercury coach for.

“eternally thankful for you @brondellosandy ❤️,” she wrote on her Instagram story over the Liberty’s farewell post.

Here's Breanna Stewart reacting to the New York Liberty's coaching change on her Instagram story. She said that she's "eternally thankful" for Sandy Brondello's impact. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/6nPH5HlW9g — Aya Abdeen (@ayabdeen) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Thank you Coach @brondellosandy, for bringing the Liberty its first championship and leaving an everlasting impact on the franchise.🏆,” the Liberty’s official Instagram account had posted earlier.

Brondello took her first head-coaching job back in 2010 with the San Antonio Stars after serving as an assistant coach since 2005. After being fired in September 2010, she was hired by the Phoenix Mercury in November 2013.

It was in Phoenix that she experienced consistent success. She led the franchise to its third championship in her first full season and ensured playoff qualification in each of her eight campaigns, also managing another Finals appearance in 2021.

Brondello arrived in New York back in January 2022 and has since led the franchise to two WNBA Finals in four seasons. A two-time WNBA champion as a coach, Brondello earned her only All-Star appearance as a player back in 1999.

“It has been a privilege to have coached the NY Liberty these last four years. Bringing the first-ever championship to New York will always be the most amazing feeling. I wish the team and organization more success moving forward,” she told the Associated Press via a text message, thanking the organization after the announcement.

Brondello finishes with an overall 107-53 record for the Liberty, the most wins in franchise history.