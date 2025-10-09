There's no place like home, and Sabrina Ionescu will be living proof as she makes her way back to Eugene. No. 3 Oregon football is preparing to host both a top-10 matchup against No. 7 Indiana and ESPN's College GameDay broadcast on Saturday for the 13th time in history, and the New York Liberty star has been tapped to be a celebrity guest picker at her alma mater.

Ionescu will join the regular crew to kick off Week 7 of the NCAA football season. This will mark her second appearance on the program after going viral her first time when Oregon hosted UCLA in 2022 with then-panelist Lee Corso. Ionescu was 6-5 overall in her picks, including choices of Syracuse and, of course, Oregon to emerge victorious, and the Ducks went on to win that contest 45-30 behind five touchdown passes from now-NFL quarterback Bo Nix.

The Oregon alum rose to national fame as a mentee of the late Kobe Bryant and a member of the Ducks' women's basketball team, which was a favorite to win the 2020 NCAA Championship before the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Ionescu still managed to etch her name into the school's history books as a student-athlete, becoming the NCAA's all-time leader in triple-doubles with 26, before the Liberty took her first overall in that year's WNBA draft.

This trip back to the campus she once called home will be her second return this year after Oregon hosted Ionescu and fellow alum Nyara Sabally in a preseason exhibition game versus the Toyota Antelopes before the WNBA campaign tipped off.

The Ducks own a 9-3 record when College GameDay has come to town and are 20-13 in the 33 total times they've been featured on the pregame broadcast. Out of their last seven appearances on ESPN's popular morning show, Oregon has sealed five wins.