The defending champion New York Liberty were handed a first-round exit from the WNBA playoffs after they lost their series against the Phoenix Mercury. However, what came as arguably a bigger surprise was the fact that the franchise responded by announcing that they will not be renewing head coach Sandy Brondello’s contract for the 2026 season.

While it may take fans some time, the front office seems intent on moving on as soon as possible. Multiple sources have told The Athletic that the Liberty are expected “to swing big.” The franchise has already narrowed down their search to six names across the NBA, WNBA and college basketball.

This list includes the likes of Will Weaver, Jenny Boucek, Kristi Toliver, Niele Ivey, Lindsey Harding and Sonia Raman. Raman, a current assistant coach at the Liberty, makes perfect sense as she has worked at the franchise since earlier this year and is well-versed with the players and the front office.

Article Continues Below

Harding currently serves as an assistant in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers, while Ivey has been the HC at Notre Dame since 2020.

Kristi Toliver is the current associate head coach for the Phoenix Mercury while Jenny Boucek is currently an assistant with the Indiana Pacers. Finally, Will Weaver was most recently an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets.

The list undoubtedly includes stellar names from across the basketball world, with the Liberty looking to make a considerable direction change. Brondello was hired back in January 2022 and led the franchise to back-to-back Finals appearances in 2023 and 2024. She also ensured playoff qualification in each of her four seasons.

Brondello finished with a 107-53 record with the Liberty, making her the winningest coach in franchise history. Hence, New York undoubtedly have a major task at hand to find an apt replacement, and the urgency is therefore completely understandable.