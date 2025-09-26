The New York Liberty shocked the WNBA world with the firing of head coach Sandy Brondello almost immediately after the team was eliminated in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Mercury. The decision came even after Liberty star Breanna Stewart scoffed at a question that seemed to suggest Brondello’s job could be in jeopardy. During a press conference held on Thursday, Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb revealed the truth behind Sandy Brondello’s firing, as per SNY Liberty.

“At the outset, I think it’s really important that I stress and emphasize that this decision was in no way punitive, nor was it reactive. But it’s instead rooted in being proactive,” Jonathan Kolb said. “Nor was this decision based solely on the results of this past season. I actually think Sandy did a good job navigating this group through uncharted waters, through injuries and a lack of availability.”

“This decision comes after a thorough examination of what the New York Liberty need as we move forward into a future of an ever-evolving WNBA,” Kolb continued. “Very serious thought and consideration was made to retaining Sandy, but ultimately we determined that evolution and innovation is what is needed at this time.”

During her four-year tenure with the Liberty, Brondello compiled a record of 107-53 and ended up being the winningest coach in franchise history. While the Liberty were eliminated in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs during Brondello’s first season, the team made it to back-to-back WNBA Finals while winning it all in 2024. It was the first title in franchise history.

This season, the faltered after a hot start to the year after being hit with injuries. Despite that, the team was still able to hold on to a playoff spot and finish with a top-five record in the league. After winning Game 1 of their opening round series against the Mercury, they lost the next two games to lose the series.

Prior to joining the Liberty, Brondello was head coach of the Mercury where she led the franchise to the 2014 WNBA championship.