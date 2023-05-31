The New York Liberty is rapidly reaping dividends from acquiring Breanna Stewart. Upon joining the team, Stewart led the Liberty to the second-best record in the WNBA. They avenged their season opener loss to the Washington Mystics by trampling over the Indiana Fever, Connecticut Sun, and Seattle Storm.

Stewart achieved greatness in this four-game start. Racking up 103 points in that span of time makes her own the second-most points in the first four games with a team in WNBA history, per ESPN Stats & Info. She only trails DeWanna Bonner’s 2020 entry with the Sun. Moreover, her point total only fell short of eight points of breaking the record.

The 6-foot-4 WNBA star’s game is not just characterized by prolific scoring. Along with averaging 25 points per game, Stewart crashes the boards well with an average of 10 rebounds per game.

Her feat becomes more impressive when looking at the stars surrounding her on the Liberty. Notably, her teammates Sabrina Ionescu is also a volume scorer but they make the chemistry work. With elite dime dropper Courtney Vandersloot and decent rebounder Jonquel Jones, the Liberty is making the dream work.

Against her former team, Stewart put on a show. She saw 37 minutes of playing time while dropping 25 points. Her performance on the glass was also great as she finished with 11 rebounds, ending the game with a double-double.

The Breanna Stewart-led Liberty aims to continue its dominance as they face the Chicago Sky. Kahleah Copper’s squad is hungry to usurp them for the second-best record in the WNBA as they sit in third.