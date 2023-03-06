Allie Quigley won’t be suiting up in Chicago Sky blue and yellow in 2023 but she gave a statement to fans for the first time since the news broke last month.

“I have decided to take the upcoming season off,” Quigley said in a statement posted on the Sky’s social media pages. “I wanted to take this time to let Skytown know how much I’ll miss you this summer. I’m not sure what the future holds, but I just wanted you to know that is has been the joy of my life to play in front of you in my hometown.

“I know I’ve said this many times, but it really has been a dream come true. Thank you for growing with me and supporting me the last 10 years.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Quigley’s rise in the WNBA is one of the best stories in sports. After starring at DePaul, Quigley was drafted in the second round of the 2008 WNBA draft by the Seattle Storm and bounced around the league until she landed in Chicago in 2013. From there, she became a two-time sixth woman of the year winner, a three-time all-star and became the first NBA/WNBA player to win four three-point contests. Quigley is also the Sky’s all-time scoring leader (3723 points) and has made the 14th-most three-pointers in league history.

Quigley and her wife, Courtney Vandersloot, formed one of the best backcourt duos from 2017 and onward. Both of them rewrote the Sky’s record books and helped guide the franchise to its first ever title in 2021. Vandersloot signed with the New York Liberty in free agency.