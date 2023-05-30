The New York Liberty are playing on the road against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, and it will be Breanna Stewart’s return to the place where she won two WNBA titles. Stewart opened up on the return.

“To be honest, when you look at it, it hasn’t happened often in the WNBA,” Breanna Stewart said, via Kevin Pelton of ESPN. “We’ll all be feeling weird together. I hope there’s going to be tons of appreciation on both sides, and then once the game starts it’s going to be competitive as usual.”

The Liberty come into the game with a 2-1 record. They lost the first game of the season against the Washington Mystics. the Liberty then picked up two blowout wins over the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun. Stewart scored a career-high 45 points against the Fever.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is a quick return to Seattle for Stewart, who said that is making it especially weird.

“The fact that it came so quickly, I’m still struggling with what team I’m on,” Stewart said, via Pelton. “Such a bittersweet feeling… It’s going to be an emotional night just to be playing against Noey (Storm coach Noelle Quinn) and Jewell (Loyd) and the whole staff and everything like that, but this is why we love sports: the relationships, the things that change and the things that don’t.”

It will be an intriguing night for Stewart and the Liberty against the Storm. After Tuesday, the Liberty hope to contend for a WNBA championship and beat teams like the Las Vegas Aces.